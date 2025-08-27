Tarun Chugh slams Punjab CM Mann; says AAP turned Punjab into ‘luxury colony’ for Kejriwal–Sisodia

New Delhi, Aug 27 (IANS) BJP National General Secretary Tarun Chugh on Wednesday launched a blistering attack on Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leadership, accusing them of abandoning the flood-hit people of Punjab while treating the state as a “luxury colony” for their Delhi bosses.

“Punjab drowns, CM Mann runs to Tamil Nadu while Kejriwal–Sisodia loot Punjab every day,” Chugh alleged. “Never before has Punjab seen a government so cowardly, silent, and absent in people’s pain.”

Drawing a sharp comparison, Chugh said: “When Rome was burning, Nero played the flute. The same tragedy is unfolding in Punjab today. Thousands of families are marooned, yet CM Mann is chasing headlines in Tamil Nadu while his Delhi masters, Kejriwal and Sisodia, continue feasting on Punjab’s resources.”

Taking aim at CM Mann’s announcement in Tamil Nadu about introducing a breakfast scheme, Chugh accused the AAP of making “bogus promises” while ignoring Punjab’s pressing issues.

“Farmers are still waiting for a loan waiver and an MSP top-up. Women have been waiting more than 40 months for the promised Rs.1,000 per month. Not a single manifesto promise has been fulfilled,” he said.

Chugh further alleged that in the past four years the AAP has pushed Punjab into Rs.1 lakh crore of new debt, while repackaging Central schemes such as Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s PM Poshan with their own photographs.

“Over 20 lakh children in Punjab and more than 11.5 crore across the nation receive nutrition today only because of the PM Poshan Scheme,” he said.

Blaming Mann’s “incompetence” for Punjab’s suffering, Chugh said the state’s law and order has collapsed, the economy is in ruins, and drug abuse continues to ravage the youth.

He called it “the first time in Punjab’s history that a ruling government has chosen silence over solidarity during floods.”

“Meanwhile, the Kejriwal–Sisodia gang of accused leaders has made Punjab their luxury colony, plotting daily how to drain the state further,” he claimed.

“This is the real face of the AAP — cameras over compassion, power over people, luxury over Punjab’s pain,” Chugh alleged.

--IANS

