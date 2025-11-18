Targeted killings taking place in Punjab to destroy communal harmony: BJP

Chandigarh, Nov 18 (IANS) Punjab BJP President Sunil Jakhar said on Tuesday that targeted killings are taking place with the clear intent to destroy the state’s communal harmony, while the Aam Aadmi Party government has completely failed to discharge its responsibility.

He was in Ferozepur town to offer condolences to the family of Naveen Arora, a son of RSS leader Baldev Raj Arora, who was shot dead.

Speaking to the media, Jakhar said the gangsters are continuously targeting people to shatter the communal fabric. He described the killing of the son of an RSS leader in broad daylight as an attack on Punjabiat and said no Punjabi will tolerate this.

He pointed out that earlier murders of RSS leader Jagdish Gagneja, Vikas Bagga and now Arora have all been carried out in a similar pattern, which indicated a larger conspiracy aimed at spoiling the communal harmony.

Jakhar said at a time when “we are celebrating the 350th martyrdom anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur, who sacrificed his life for religious neutrality and the protection of all faiths, such targeted killings are a blot on the forehead of Punjab and Punjabi culture”.

“Yet the government has failed in its duty, and till now no official reaction has come from the government in this regard.”

He said this appears to be a dirty mindset to create divisions in society, and such elements must be stopped with an iron hand.

“The silence of the government on this serious matter is causing even greater concern. The culprits must be identified and those sowing the poison of hatred in the state must receive the strictest punishment.”

The BJP leader appealed to all Punjabis to maintain mutual brotherhood and not let these anti-society and anti-Punjab forces succeed.

Jakhar reminded the media of the statement given by AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal on November 6 in Tarn Taran, in which he had promised to wipe out gangsters from Punjab within seven days.

He said much more than seven days have passed, but that promise has proved to be nothing more than an election gimmick, while the people of Punjab are being forced to live in an atmosphere of fear and terror.

He said Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has knelt before his Delhi leadership, due to which he has no control over the administration, and the senior leadership of the Aam Aadmi Party is directly responsible for whatever deterioration is taking place in the state.

