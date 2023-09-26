Targeted Killings
J·Sep 26, 2023, 01:58 PM
Delhi Police chargesheet reveals nexus between ISI, Khalistani extremists, Bambiha gang to carry out targeted killings
J·Sep 19, 2023, 07:35 AM
Nijjar was forming terrorist groups in Punjab for target killings & extortion, reveals NIA probe
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 PM
J-K admin refuses to shift Kashmiri Pandit employees out of Valley
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 PM
Killings of KPs meant to keep terrorism in J-K alive: Army commander
Join our newsletter 🎉Read and share new perspectives on just about any topic. Everyone’s welcome.