'Tapori'-like, makes women uncomfortable; should learn from Priyanka: Kangana Ranaut on Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi, March 18 (IANS) BJP MP Kangana Ranaut on Wednesday launched a sharp attack on Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, alleging that his behaviour makes women uncomfortable and lacks decorum, while contrasting it with the conduct of his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

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Responding to questions about criticism of Rahul Gandhi’s conduct in Parliament, Ranaut said, “Hum mahilaon ko bahut zyada unko dekhkar uncomfortable feel hota hai, Kyunki ekdum jaise tapori ki tarah wo aate hain aur kisi ko bhi 'aae tu' aise karke, 'tu tadak' karke baat karte hain. (Women feel very uncomfortable seeing him. He behaves in a very unruly manner, like a ‘tapori’, speaking aggressively and interrupting others.) It is very uncomfortable the way he conducts himself. He should look at his sister -- her behaviour and etiquette are so graceful. But Rahul Gandhi is not the same.”

Her remarks come amid a growing controversy over Rahul Gandhi's alleged conduct in the Parliament complex.

More than 200 former bureaucrats, diplomats, and retired military officers on Tuesday wrote an open letter expressing concern over his behaviour. The signatories criticised protests held on Parliament premises, including demonstrations on the steps and informal gatherings, calling them inappropriate and against established norms.

The letter emphasised that Parliament is the highest constitutional forum in India, where the collective will of the people is expressed, and laws are framed. It stated that maintaining decorum within the Parliament complex is not merely a matter of tradition but an essential part of the constitutional spirit of democracy.

The signatories argued that the conduct in question violated directions issued by the Speaker and demanded a public apology from Rahul Gandhi.

The development has triggered a political debate, with the ruling party targeting the Congress leader over institutional decorum, while opposition leaders have often defended the protest as a democratic right.

Meanwhile, Ranaut also commented on a separate issue involving actor Sara Ali Khan, who was reportedly asked to submit an affidavit before offering prayers at Kedarnath and Badrinath. Ranaut said, “Everyone here is Sanatani. From birth, we are all part of Sanatan, which has no beginning and no end,” asserting a broader cultural identity tied to the tradition.

--IANS

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