Tailor killed in broad daylight in Patna; accused held within 2 hours

Patna, Feb 12 (IANS) Panic gripped Patna on Thursday after a tailor was allegedly murdered in broad daylight, with his throat slit by a man who was later arrested within two hours of the incident.

Read More

The incident took place at Bangali Tola Mod near Vivekananda Colony, under the jurisdiction of the Chowk police station, and was captured on CCTV cameras.

The deceased has been identified as Mohammad Raees, who was on his way to his shop when he was attacked at around 11 a.m.

Following the incident, tension spread in the locality. Local residents immediately alerted the police, after which a team from the Chowk police station reached the spot.

Initially reported to be absconding, the accused, Mohammad Ayaz, was subsequently arrested within two hours of the crime.

Confirming the arrest, SDPO-2, Patna City, Gaurav Kumar, said the incident stemmed from a personal family dispute.

“The deceased was attacked by Mohammad Ayaz, who is his nephew. The entire incident was captured on CCTV, which helped us identify the accused. Acting on the directions of the Patna SSP, a special team was formed, raids were conducted, and the main accused was arrested within two hours,” Kumar said.

The SDPO further stated that the sharp-edged weapon allegedly used in the crime has been seized.

According to the accused’s preliminary statement to the police, the incident was triggered by anger related to a family issue.

“As per the confessional statement, the accused claimed that his wife was allegedly tortured by the deceased. Enraged by this, he committed the act. However, the statement is being verified,” Kumar added.

The police recovered the body and sent it to Nalanda Medical College and Hospital (NMCH) for post-mortem examination.

A case of murder has been registered against the accused. An FSL (Forensic Science Laboratory) team has been called to collect scientific evidence from the crime scene. Further investigation is underway.

--IANS

ajk/pgh