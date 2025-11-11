Suspected terrorist using mobile in Bengaluru jail linked to Delhi blasts; deeper probe could reveal more: K'taka LoP Ashoka

Bengaluru, Nov 11 (IANS) Karnataka's Leader of the Opposition and senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader, R. Ashoka, said on Tuesday that suspected ISIS terrorist using mobile phone in Bengaluru jail could be linked to the Delhi blasts and deeper investigation could reveal more facts about the terror incident.

Speaking to reporters in Bengaluru, BJP leader Ashoka said, "There is suspicion that the incident in New Delhi was a terrorist act. Around the same time, a terrorist using a mobile phone in Bengaluru Central Jail has come to light. A deeper investigation could reveal more facts. Since this is a matter related to national security, it should be handed over to the National Investigation Agency (NIA)."

The incident of suspected ISIS terrorist Zuhab Manna aka Zuhab Hameed Shakeel Manna, using mobile phone inside Bengaluru Central Prison has come to light with a related video surfacing recently.

The NIA is in touch with the Karnataka government in this regard.

Zuhab Manna was arrested in Dubai in 2020 and extradited to India in 2023.

In a purported video that surfaced recently, Zuhab Manna is seen using a mobile phone with ease and talking about passwords.

In the video, the ISIS terrorist is heard saying, "If the password is available, we will get caught."

BJP leader Ashoka demanded that the case involving a terrorist using a mobile phone inside Parappana Agrahara Central Jail in Bengaluru be handed over to the NIA for investigation.

The Opposition leader also said, "Nowadays, even highly educated Muslims, including doctors, are turning into terrorists. Hence, the Congress must act more cautiously on this matter. Such incidents are happening because Congress compromises for the sake of power. Even in Parappana Agrahara, it is due to the negligence of the Congress-led government that terrorists were able to use mobile phones. Congress leaders should accept this failure and resign."

"This is not the Manmohan Singh government," he added.

"Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government, terrorists are given no leniency -- the entire world knows this. The Central government will also take strict action against this incident. During Congress rule, Maoist activities were on the rise, but Union Home Minister Amit Shah has almost eradicated them. Similarly, terrorism too will be eliminated."

Opposition leader Ashoka said, "It's not enough for the state government to just issue circulars. The Home Minister and the police should personally visit and inspect public places and instill confidence among the people. Strong security measures must be taken wherever possible. People have no faith in Congress. Everyone knows that Congress loves Pakistan."

"In Karnataka, Congress is in the ICU. No one knows who the real Chief Minister is -- even the MLAs are confused. The Congress high command is in a state of crisis. The BJP is preparing for the Zilla Panchayat elections, but it now looks like Assembly elections may happen soon. No one knows which election will come first. Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah are both acting like rebels. There is no question of anyone defecting from the BJP. We are ready and eager for the elections," he added.

