Supreme Court fully supports SIR process, further strengthened the EC: Advocate Siddhant Kumar

New Delhi, Aug 25 (IANS) Advocate Siddhant Kumar, appearing for the Election Commission of India (ECI) in the Supreme Court, has said on Sunday that the apex court has given full support to the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process, which has further strengthened the poll body.

This order is an important step towards strengthening democracy and ensuring an inclusive process, he added.

Advocate Kumar said, "Any order of the Supreme Court is paramount for us. In a democracy, all institutions have their own role, and both the Supreme Court and the Election Commission are an integral part of it. We respect this arrangement because it ensures the rule of law and inclusive democracy. This order of the Supreme Court not only empowers the Election Commission but also makes the democratic process more transparent."

Commenting on the Supreme Court's recent order regarding the SIR process, he said, "After hearing both the parties, the Supreme Court has passed an order and we believe that once the Supreme Court passes an order, the Election Commission has to follow it. So, keeping in mind the apex court order, the Election Commission will continue with the SIR process."

He also clarified that the Election Commission is committed to implement this process with complete transparency and fairness.

Responding to queries raised by opposition parties on the timing and management of the SIR process ahead of the Bihar Assembly elections, Advocate Kumar said, "The process started on June 24 and by August 24, verification of documents of more than 98 per cent of eligible beneficiaries had been completed. Their data had also been uploaded. This shows that the time allotted was sufficient."

He also said that when the SIR process started, there were no problems like flooding, which later cropped up in some areas.

Responding to the allegations levelled by opposition parties, Advocate Kumar said, "The Election Commission is a constitutional body and it is not appropriate to comment on it amid political turmoil. The facts speak for themselves. Verification of documents and coverage of over 98 per cent of the population was completed in a period of 60 days, which shows the success of this process."

--IANS

