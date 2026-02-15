Student dies by suicide at private medical college in Bengal's Durgapur

Kolkata, Feb 15 (IANS) After the rape of a second-year medical student, Durgapur's IQ City Medical College Hospital is in the news again.

A second-year student's hanging body was recovered from the bathroom of the hostel of this private medical college hospital, said the police on Sunday.

According to police sources, the student decided to end his life after failing the exam.

The incident took place on Saturday night. On receiving the information, Durgapur police reached the spot and recovered the body.

Regarding the incident, ACP Durgapur Subir Roy said, "A complaint of unnatural death has been filed. The body of the youth will be sent to Durgapur Subdistrict Hospital for autopsy. Durgapur police station has started investigating the incident."

The deceased has been identified as Lavanya Pratap (22), a second-year medical student at the private hospital.

According to family sources, the deceased student is a resident of Patna, Bihar. It is learnt that this medical student could not pass a semester exam. The police have questioned the friends and classmates of the deceased medical student.

The private medical college hospital authorities have not issued any formal statement so far regarding the incident.

According to police sources, the body is presently in the hospital morgue. The hospital authorities informed the student's family about the incident. However, the incident has been creating a stir in the private medical college hospital premises since Sunday morning.

The student's father, Anil Kumar, told local media persons, "The exam was not very good. As soon as the results came out, it was given for review. That may be why my son took such an extreme decision."

However, the police said that if there is any foul play regarding the death, then it will only be ascertained after receiving the autopsy report.

It is worth mentioning that in 2025, a first-year medical student of this private medical college hospital in Durgapur of West Burdwan district was allegedly gang raped in a forested area outside the campus.

Incidentally, the police arrested six people, including the classmate of the female student with whom she had gone out in the evening. A case was started against all of them, charging them with 'gang rape'.

--IANS

sch/uk