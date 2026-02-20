Stone pelting recurs in Karnataka's Bagalkot; police resort to lathi-charge to disperse mob

Bengaluru, Feb 20 (IANS) A stone-pelting incident recurred in Bagalkot city of Karnataka on Friday despite prohibitory orders, forcing the police to resort to a lathi-charge to disperse the mob.

According to preliminary information, a group of people allegedly targeted butcher and meat shops in the city and suddenly began pelting stones. Amid the tension, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah appealed for peace and condemned the developments.

It can be noted that prohibitory orders have been imposed in Bagalkot city of Karnataka on Friday following tension triggered by a stone-pelting incident during the Shivaji Jayanti procession.

The incident was reported from the Killa Oni area when the procession was passing in front of a mosque. In the wake of the incident, police have clamped prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) in Old Bagalkot, Navanagar and Vidyagiri localities.

The restrictions will remain in force until midnight on December 24.

Hindu activists called for shops and establishments to shut down in protest against the incident. In some areas, activists reportedly argued with the police.

Superintendent of Police Siddharth Goyal led the police team from the front in efforts to bring the situation under control.

BJP Rajya Sabha Member Narayansa Bandage, who attended the meeting of Hindu activists, has also appealed to the crowd not to indulge in violence and return to their respective houses.

Meanwhile, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, reacting to the incident, stated on X, "The stone-pelting incident that occurred in Bagalkot is detrimental to social peace and harmony. I and our government strongly condemn it. I have discussed the incident with senior police officials and instructed them to conduct an impartial investigation and ensure that those who committed the misdeed are dealt with strictly under the law."

Some of the accused have already been arrested in connection with the case and are being interrogated. Punishment is certain for everyone responsible for the incident, he stated.

Ensuring a fear-free and peaceful life for the people of the state is our top priority. We will not tolerate any individual or forces that disturb public peace and harmony, he said.

"I appeal to the public not to heed any provocations and to act with restraint. The police department will discharge its duties impartially," he stated.

State Excise Minister R.B. Timmapur, who is also the District In-Charge Minister for Bagalkot, stated that officials have informed him that two miscreants pelted stones at the crowd. The stones hit police personnel and not members of the public.

"I am with the SP and the Deputy Commissioner. We are ensuring that no one is hurt or affected by the incident and that appropriate action is taken," he said.

He added that the officers are vigilant and that necessary action will be taken. "This development is not good, and we will address it. The officers have told me that there appears to be an attempt to provoke people on communal lines. Based on the information available so far, the stone-pelting incident took place in this background. I have asked for a detailed report,” Minister Timmapur said.

"We should live in peace. People of all religions in this country must live together," he added.

However, the Leader of the Opposition R. Ashoka stated, "There is growing suspicion among the people of the state that Hindu religious practices are being restricted under the rule of the anti-Hindu Congress government."

"Stone pelting during Ganesh processions, stone pelting on Hanuma Mala devotees, obstruction to Navaratri processions, objections against Ayyappa Mala devotees, stone pelting on the Om Shakti Peetha palanquin procession were reported and now, fanatical miscreants have pelted stones at the Shivaji procession in Bagalkot," he stated.

"Has the anti-Hindu Siddaramaiah government opened a 'stone-pelting department' under its administration and is it rewarding communal miscreants through it?" Ashoka questioned.

"Has Home Minister G. Parameshwara received any information about the Bagalkot incident? Or is it still a case of “not aware”?" Ashoka asked.

