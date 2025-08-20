STET aspirants' demand will be considered sympathetically: Bihar Education Minister

Patna, Aug 20 (IANS) Bihar Education Minister Sunil Kumar on Wednesday announced that the Teacher Recruitment Examination (TRE-5) will be conducted after the Bihar Assembly elections, while TRE-4 will be held before the polls.

Speaking to reporters in Patna, Kumar also addressed the ongoing agitation by STET candidates, stating that the government has already held discussions with them.

“Their demands are being considered sympathetically. The government will soon take a concrete decision,” he assured.

The STET aspirants are staging a protest in Patna twice in the last 20 days.

On August 18, anger among teacher candidates in Bihar led to protests in Patna, as they demanded that the State Teacher Eligibility Test (STET) be conducted before the TRE 4 recruitment examination.

Candidates from different districts gathered at Patna College, insisting that the government must first conduct STET to ensure transparency and give unemployed teacher aspirants a fair chance.

“Without STET, TRE 4 will be an injustice to thousands of us,” shouted protesters.

Patna police initiated a Lathi charge on them as well on August 18.

Commenting on the Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Vote Adhikar Yatra’, the Education Minister said, “It is his right, but it will not affect us. Our government under Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has provided a large number of jobs, worked for women’s empowerment, and ensured reservations.”

When asked about the alleged incident of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s posters being torn in Nawada, the minister said that the matter will be dealt with strictly under the law.

“If such an incident has happened, the police will investigate and take appropriate action,” he added.

The Voter Adhikar Yatra began from Sasaram on August 17 and reached Nawada via Aurangabad and Gaya. The India bloc leaders have taken a break on Wednesday, and they will resume their journey from Sheikhpura and Lakhisarai on Thursday.

This yatra will cover 23 districts and will conclude at Patna’s Gandhi Maidan on September 1.

--IANS

ajk/dan