Step by IAF commendable: Sanjay Nirupam as MiG-21 takes final flight after six decades of service

Mumbai, Sep 26 (IANS) As the Indian Air Force’s iconic MiG-21 fighter aircraft took its final flight after more than six decades of service, Shiv Sena spokesperson Sanjay Nirupam on Friday praised the move, calling it a commendable step that reflects the need for regular innovation and modernisation within the country’s defence forces.

Speaking to IANS, Nirupam said: "The MiG-21 has served the Indian Air Force for nearly 63 years and has played a vital role in national defence. The time has come to retire it and make way for new technology, modern operators, and updated equipment. This is a commendable step by the Air Force because periodic changes and innovations are essential in defence services."

He further described the decommissioning of the MiG-21 as an important initiative that would contribute to strengthening India’s future security systems.

On Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s launch of Bihar’s Mukhyamantri Mahila Rojgar Yojana via video conferencing, under which Rs 10,000 each was directly transferred into the bank accounts of 75 lakh women, amounting to a total disbursement of Rs 7,500 crore, Nirupam said: "There is a pressing need to provide greater support to women. After the Lok Sabha elections, the ‘Ladki Bahin Yojana’ was introduced in Maharashtra, offering direct benefit transfers to women. Similar initiatives are now being considered to support around 7.5 million needy women from a total of approximately 40 million women."

He added that such schemes not only enhance women's economic status but also provide a strong foundation for a more equitable society.

“Similar campaigns have already been launched in Madhya Pradesh and Jharkhand. This new initiative will empower mothers and sisters in Bihar as well," he added.

Reacting to recent trade tensions, Nirupam criticised US President Donald Trump’s latest move to impose a 100 per cent tariff on Indian medicines.

“The US is already imposing a 50 per cent tariff on Indian steel, cement, textiles, and medicines. Now, a 100 per cent tariff on Indian medicines will directly impact American consumers by driving up healthcare costs,” he said.

Nirupam warned that such measures would hurt the American public more than India.

"I appeal to Donald Trump to set aside personal ego and anti-India sentiment. He should focus on the welfare of American citizens. Reducing such tariffs will benefit the people of the US, Indian exporters, and help strengthen bilateral relations."

On the growing poster controversy in Uttar Pradesh, Nirupam expressed serious concern over the communal tension stirred by the 'I Love Muhammad' campaign, which originated in Kanpur and has now spread to Varanasi.

“This campaign is a deliberate attempt to provoke Muslim youth and create unrest in society. In response, saints have initiated the 'I Love Mahadev' campaign. India is a Hindu-majority country, and any attempt to challenge the majority’s identity is bound to provoke a reaction," he added.

He further warned that if tensions escalate, the situation could lead to riots.

"Those behind the 'I Love Muhammad' campaign will be solely responsible for any resulting violence and should be prepared to face strict legal consequences."

