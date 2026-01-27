State-wise reviews continue: Kharge, Rahul meet Uttarakhand Congress leaders

Dehradun, Jan 27 (IANS) Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi held a key meeting with senior leaders from the Uttarakhand unit of the party in New Delhi on Tuesday.

The interaction was part of the ongoing series of state-wise review meetings being conducted by the Congress high command to assess organisational strength, discuss local issues, and strategise for future electoral battles.

AICC General Secretary (Organisation) K.C. Venugopal shared details of the meeting on his X handle, posting, "Held a meeting with senior Congress leaders from Uttarakhand, under INC President Mallikarjun Kharge and leader of opposition Rahul Gandhi ji’s leadership - in continuation of our state-wise review meetings."

Accompanied by photographs from the venue at Indira Bhavan in New Delhi, the post highlighted the leadership's direct engagement with state functionaries. The meeting saw participation from prominent Uttarakhand Congress figures, who presented their views on the party's performance, challenges in the hill state, and preparations ahead.

This review comes at a time when Congress is focusing on rebuilding its base in Uttarakhand, a state where it has historically had influence but faced setbacks in recent elections. The party aims to strengthen grassroots connections, address regional grievances such as tourism development, disaster management, and youth employment, and counter the ruling BJP's dominance.

The Congress high command's initiative reflects a broader effort to conduct structured consultations with state units, ensuring better coordination between the central leadership and local workers. Similar meetings have been held with other states in recent months, allowing top leaders to hear firsthand accounts and guide corrective measures.

Sources indicated that discussions likely covered organisational restructuring, booth-level strengthening, alliance possibilities, if any, and responses to key public issues in Uttarakhand. The state unit has been vocal on matters like environmental concerns in the Himalayas, infrastructure deficits, and alleged mismanagement by the state government.

Venugopal's post and the accompanying visuals underscored the seriousness of the exercise, with Kharge and Gandhi actively listening to inputs from Uttarakhand leaders. Such interactions are seen as vital for boosting morale and aligning state strategies with the party's national vision. This Uttarakhand meeting adds to the momentum of these high-level reviews, aimed at revitalising the organisation and preparing for competitive electoral contests.

The Congress party on Monday instructed state leaders to expedite the formation of committees from district to booth levels under the Sangathan Srijan Abhiyan, aimed at revitalising the organisation after recent setbacks.

General Secretary (Organisation) KC Venugopal said in a post that a detailed meeting was held at Indira Bhawan with party functionaries from states where District Congress Committee (DCC) Presidents have been appointed. Party President Mallikarjun Kharge recently approved observers in six states to oversee the process, which has already resulted in 525 new DCC Presidents across 14 states. The initiative, formally launched in 2025, seeks to decentralise decision-making and strengthen grassroots structures.

Pradesh Committees have been directed to complete district bodies within 15 days, block-level in 30, and booth-level in 60, ensuring representation for SC, ST, OBC, and minorities.

