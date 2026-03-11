SP MP Dharmendra Yadav questions govt in Lok Sabha over China issue, Rezang La War Memorial

New Delhi, March 11 (IANS) Samajwadi Party MP Dharmendra Yadav on Wednesday raised concerns in the Lok Sabha over issues related to China and questioned the government regarding the location of the Rezang La War Memorial.

Speaking during the discussion in the House, Yadav referred to remarks made by BJP leader Anurag Thakur on the China issue and said that late Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav had consistently taken a firm stand against China. The BJP MP had said that PM Narendra Modi gave a free hand to armed forces by saying "jo uchit hai, woh karo (do whatever is appropriate)".

The SP MP said that Mulayam Singh Yadav had repeatedly opposed China regardless of which party was in power at the Centre. According to Yadav, the late leader had raised concerns about China during both Congress-led and BJP-led governments.

He also referred to the questions raised by party chief Akhilesh Yadav in the House on several occasions regarding the status of India’s territory along the border with China.

Yadav said that Akhilesh Yadav had repeatedly asked the government how much territory India had along the border with China in 2014 and how the situation stands today. He added that the question has been raised multiple times inside the house, but no clear response has yet come from the government.

Raising another issue related to the border, Dharmendra Yadav asked the government to clarify the status of the Rezang La War Memorial.

He said that since the China issue had been brought up during the discussion, the government should inform the House about the earlier location of the Rezang La War Memorial and where it is situated now.

Yadav urged the government to provide a clear answer on the matter, saying that the House and the country deserve clarity on such issues linked to national security and historical memory.

The remarks came during a broader discussion in the Lok Sabha where members raised various issues related to national security, foreign policy and border developments with China.

