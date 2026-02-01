'Source of pride': Prez Murmu wishes Indian Coast Guard on 50th Raising Day

New Delhi, Feb 1 (IANS) President Droupadi Murmu extended greetings to the Indian Coast Guard on the occasion of its 50th Raising Day and hailed the force's crucial role in safeguarding the country's maritime interests and safety.

The Indian Coast Guard, established on February 1, 1977, is a maritime law enforcement and search and rescue agency with jurisdiction over its territorial waters, including its contiguous zone and exclusive economic zone.

The Indian Navy first proposed the formation of the coast guard to provide non-military maritime services to the country.

In a message, President Murmu said, "Over the past five decades, the Indian Coast Guard has played a crucial role in safeguarding our maritime interests, protecting our coastline and ensuring maritime safety."

"The dedication and courage of its personnel are a source of pride for the nation. I commend the Indian Coast Guard for its unwavering commitment to national security and humanitarian services. I extend my warm greetings and felicitations to all ranks of the Indian Coast Guard and their families, and wish them continued success in their future endeavours," she added.

Vice President C.P. Radhakrishnan also extended warm greetings to the Indian Coast Guard on its Raising Day.

"The past five decades of resolute commitment towards safeguarding our maritime frontiers have earned Bharatiya Tatrakshak a revered place in our nation's security apparatus. Its contributions to national security, maritime safety, and environmental protection have been truly noteworthy, and the force consistently reinforces its capabilities and commitment to excel," the Vice President said in his message.

He further added that as the force embarks on a new chapter in its history while entering into its 'Swarnim Varsh' (golden year), he is "confident that its vision, expertise, and collaborative spirit will propel Bharat to greater heights in maritime security and global prominence."

VP Radhakrishnan wished the Indian Coast Guard "continued success, innovation, and excellence in its endeavours".

"I extend my warmest greetings and profound admiration to the personnel and families of Bharatiya Tatrakshak on this occasion. I am sure they will continue to inspire and protect our nation with honour, courage and unshakeable devotion to its noble motto, 'Vayam Rakshamah' - We Protect," he added.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh penned down a congratulatory message to the personnel of the Indian Coast Guard and their families.

"Indian Coast Guard has consistently taken proactive action in safeguarding our coasts, thwarting illicit activities, responding to natural disasters and has significantly contributed to national security and maritime sustainability," Singh said in his message.

As the Indian Coast Guard enters into its Golden Jubilee year, 2026-27, the Defence Minister said that he believes that it will "continue to spearhead maritime surveillance with cutting-edge capabilities, innovation, and operational excellence".

"I extend my best wishes to all the personnel of the Coast Guard for their continued success in protecting our seas and serving the nation in fulfilment of its motto, 'Vayam Rakshamah'- we protect," he added.

