Soren govt favouring infiltrators, will implement NRC in Jharkhand: Union Minister Shivraj Chouhan

Ranchi (Jharkhand): As the political heat rises in poll-bound Jharkhand, Union Minister and BJP incharge for the state, Shivraj Singh Chouhan said on Monday that they will implement the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in the state as Chief Minister Hemant Soren-led state government is favouring infiltrators.

Chouhan, while speaking to ANI emphasized that they are determined to protect 'Roti, Mati aur Beti.'

"BJP is going to release its election manifesto. This election is not only about making someone a CM or of power, but it is about saving Jharkhand. We are determined to protect 'Roti, Mati aur Beti'. Due to the infiltrators from Bangladesh, the demography of the region is changing rapidly. Earlier, the tribal population in the Santhal region was more than 44 per cent. Now, it has been reduced to 28 per cent. The population is badly affected by these infiltrators," he said.

He further accused Chief Minister Hemant Soren of favouring the infiltrators.

"The Hemant Soren government is favouring the infiltrators for vote bank politics. We will implement the NRC in Jharkhand in which local residents will be registered and the intruders will be selected and thrown out," Shivraj Singh Chouhan added.

On October 5, the BJP released 'Paanch Prana' for youth and women of Jharkhand as part of their election manifesto for the forthcoming assembly elections.

The five promises announced by party are Yuva Sathi, Gogo Didi Yojana, Ghar Saakar, Laxmi Johar and 'Assured Employment'.

Under the Gogo Didi Yojana, women will be given financial assistance of Rs 2,100 every month. Under the guarantee of assured employment, a promise has been made to provide 5 lakh jobs to the youth in 5 years.

The BJP under Ghar Saakar promise, aims to provide a house to all.

A financial assistance of Rs 2,000 will be given to the youth for preparing for competitive exams under Yuva Sathi scheme. The graduate and post graduate students will be provided with Rs 2000 financial assistance to prepare for the competitive exams. Apart from this, more than two lakh vacant posts in the state will also be filled. The recruitment process will start in the first cabinet. By 2025, the process of 1 lakh government recruitment will be completed.

As per the Paanch Prana, under Laxmi Johar, all the families of the state will be given Rs 500 for gas cylinders and two gas cylinders will be given free in a year, particularly on festivals.

Jharkhand is expected to hold elections for its 81-member legislative assembly by December 2024, as the current government's tenure is set to end in January 2025. The Election Commission is yet to announce the election schedule.

In the 2020 assembly election, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha won 30 seats, the Bharatiya Janta Party 25 and the Congress won 16.

—ANI