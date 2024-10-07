A law abiding citizen, will cooperate, says AAP MP Sanjeev Arora as agencies search premises

Jalandhar (Punjab): Aam Admi Party Rajya Sabha MP Sanjev Arora on Monday confirmed that agencies were searching his premises. In a post on X, Arora said, "I am a law abiding citizen, am not sure about the reason for search operation, will cooperate fully with agencies and make sure all their queries are answered."



AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh criticsed the search and said that the BJP's fake case making machine is after the AAP. Sanjay Singh posted on X and alleged that the ED is targetting the party 24 hours a day.

"Another morning, another raid. ED officials have reached AAP MP Sanjeev Arora's house. Modi ji's fake case-making machine is after the Aam Aadmi Party 24 hours a day. SC has also reprimanded them several times to stop filing false cases, but still ED is not understanding. These agencies do not obey the court; they only obey their masters. But Modiji's arrogance completely fails in front of the courage of Aam Aadmi Party leaders. Modi Ji, you cannot break a staunchly honest party by using fake cases and raids," Singh said.

Former Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi, Manish Sisodia also criticised the BJP over the raids.

"Since this morning, ED is raiding the house of Aam Aadmi Party's Rajya Sabha MP Sanjeev Arora. In the last two years, they have raided Arvind Kejriwal's house, my house, Sanjay Singh's house, Satyendra Jain's house... nothing was found anywhere. But Modi ji's agencies are engaged with full dedication in making fake cases one after the other. These people will go to any extent to break the Aam Aadmi Party. But no matter how much they try, the Aam Aadmi Party people will neither stop, nor sell themselves, nor get scared, " Sisodia said.

The agency is yet to release an official statement on the search operations.

—ANI