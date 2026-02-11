Son stabs retired Navy captain father, dentist mother to death in B'luru

Bengaluru, Feb 11 (IANS) In a shocking incident, a 33-year-old man has allegedly stabbed his father and mother to death at their residence in Adarsha Vista Apartments in Vignan Nagar. The accused has been arrested by the police.

The deceased have been identified as Naveen Chandra Bhatt (60), a retired Captain of the Indian Navy, and Dr Shyamala Bhatt (55), a dentist. The couple were residing in the apartment along with their son, the accused, Rohan Bhatt.

According to the police, the incident is suspected to have occurred following a domestic dispute. During an argument, Rohan allegedly attacked his parents with a knife in a fit of anger.

The injured couple were immediately rushed to a nearby hospital; however, they were declared dead despite medical efforts, police said.

The jurisdictional HAL police have arrested Rohan Bhatt and are questioning him in connection with the case. A detailed investigation is under way to ascertain the exact motive behind the crime.

The couple’s daughter, who is currently in the United States, is expected to arrive in Bengaluru on Wednesday. The bodies have been kept at the mortuary of Bowring Hospital, and the post-mortem examination will be conducted thereafter.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Whitefield) M. Narayan stated that the incident took place at around 7.30 a.m. When they were taken to Manipal Hospital for treatment, they were found dead at 8.15 a.m., he said.

In this regard, on the complaint of Dr Madhavi Nair, a doctor at Manipal Hospital and a resident of Adarsha Vista Apartments, a murder case has been registered against the deceased couple’s son, Rohan Chandra Bhatt, at the HAL police station, and an investigation has been initiated, the DCP stated.

Rohan Chandra Bhatt, accused of murdering his parents, has been arrested and will be produced before the court. The exact reason for the alleged murder is yet to be known. The bodies of the deceased are currently kept at the mortuary at Bowring Hospital. The deceased couple’s daughter is returning from the United States, and the post-mortem will be conducted thereafter, the DCP added.

