Social media war erupts between Bengal CM and Amit Malviya over Delhi's Jai Hind Colony row

Kolkata, July 10 (IANS) A political war of words on social media platform X between BJP's Information Technology Chief and the party's central observer for West Bengal Amit Malviya, and the West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, surfaced on Thursday, over the reported eviction and harassment of Bengali-speaking migrant workers at Delhi's Jai Hind Colony.

Earlier in the day, Malviya had issued a statement which he posted on his official X account, where he claimed that false propaganda was being spread around that politics played a role behind the action at Jai Hind Colony.

He claimed that not politics but a court order prompted the action.

"The action being taken is based on a court order -- not politics. The settlement in question is illegal, and the law is simply being enforced. It is no coincidence that just days ago, 26 illegal Bangladeshis were apprehended from this very area," Malviya said in the statement.

He also observed that what was truly shameful was that Chief Minister Banerjee equated genuine residents of West Bengal with illegal infiltrators from Bangladesh who have entered India using fraudulent AADHAR and ration cards, mostly issued in 24 North Parganas.

"These illegal migrants vote for the Trinamool Congress, helping the party stay in power -- just so the cycle of infiltration and appeasement never ends. Stop insulting Bengal. Stop protecting illegality," said Malviya on his X post.

A couple of hours after his statement on X was posted, CM Banerjee issued a strongly worded statement and post on her official X account claiming that she was deeply disturbed over the information of harassment emerging from the Jai Hind Colony in New Delhi's Vasant Kunj -- a settlement predominantly inhabited by Bengalis.

"Their water supply was reportedly cut on orders from the BJP-led government. Electricity meters were confiscated and power was abruptly cut the day before yesterday. Residents also claim that the Delhi Police, backed by Rapid Action Force personnel, blocked private water tankers they had arranged and paid for. A forced eviction is currently underway despite the matter being sub-judice following another transgression last December by the Delhi Police. How can we claim to be a democratic Republic if the basic rights to shelter, water, and electricity are being trampled upon?" the Chief Minister's statement said.

She also claimed that while migrant workers from other states stay in West Bengal with dignity while those from West Bengal are facing harassment in the BJP-ruled states, where Bengalis are being treated as infiltrators in their own country.

"Speaking Bengali does not make one a Bangladeshi. These individuals are as much citizens of India as anyone else, regardless of what language they speak."

She also accused the BJP of spearheading an "anti-Bengali" agenda after being rejected by the voters of West Bengal in subsequent elections.

"Disturbing reports have emerged from Gujarat, Maharashtra, Odisha, and Madhya Pradesh, where Bengali-speaking individuals are facing targeted persecution. And now, this pattern of hostility has reached even the national capital," the Chief Minister claimed.

