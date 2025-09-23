Sirsa, Pankaj Singh lead Delhi ministers in Ring Road cleanliness drive

New Delhi, Sep 23 (IANS) On the call of Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, Ministers, MLAs, Councillors, city BJP leaders and MCD teams undertook cleanliness drives across the circular Ring Road on Tuesday, an official said.

The mega Swachhta Abhiyan was executed in coordinated patches across Ring Road with ministers, MLAs, councillors, and MCD commissioners leading parallel spot drives to cover the entire Ring Road of Delhi.

Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa led the cleanliness drive at Raja Garden’s Ring Road Chowk, and Transport Minister Dr Pankaj Kumar Singh took up the broom and led the cleanliness drive along Ring Road in Dhaula Kuan.

Speaking after the campaign, Dr Pankaj Kumar Singh said, “Sewa Pakhwada-2025 is being observed from September 17 to October 2 across Delhi, on the occasion of our esteemed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday.”

“As part of this initiative, we have decided to ensure cleanliness not only in central Delhi but also in the outer areas. Our PM has instilled in us the spirit of public service, emphasising a life that is clean, beautiful, and healthy. This is why cleanliness drives are being conducted across the capital,” he said.

Sirsa said, “All of Delhi is on the streets today for cleanliness — under CM Rekha Gupta’s guidance and in the spirit of Sewa Pakhwada, we are committed to cleaning the entire Ring Road.”

“Cleanliness is the foundation of PM Modi’s Viksit Delhi dream. Delhi will be Viksit when its streets are clean, people are healthy and safe; we have pledged that we will not stop until we achieve that,” the Minister added.

During the outreach, the Minister interacted with residents and commuters, taking note of issues related to waste collection frequency, dust suppression on arterial stretches. He assured time-bound redressal through joint action with MCD, PWD, and market associations.

“This is public service in action — citizens and government working shoulder to shoulder; our goal is a cleaner Ring Road every day, not just on special drives,” he said.

Earlier, Delhi BJP leaders launched cleanliness drives around flyovers at 71 locations as part of the Delhi government's Seva Pakhwada.

Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva, along with BJP workers, local Public Works Department and Municipal Corporation employees, symbolically launched a cleanliness drive at Rose Garden, the bus stop under the ITO flyover, and its surrounding areas.

Municipal Councillor Ramkishore Sharma and Northeast District BJP President U.K. Chaudhary also joined the campaign.

Sachdeva said, "Making Delhi beautiful requires sustained efforts, and one-day campaigns are not enough. Cleanliness has to be a part of behaviour, and all citizens need to join hands for the effort."

At another point, the bus stop under the Safdarjung-Sarojini Nagar flyover and its surroundings, Delhi BJP media chief Praveen Shankar Kapoor, South Delhi district president Maya Bisht, Municipal Councillor Arun Bhati, and other BJP workers took part in the cleanliness drive.

--IANS

rch/uk