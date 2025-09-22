SIR in Bengal: BLOs asked to report any interference in performing duties to CEO’s office

Kolkata, Sep 22 (IANS) Amid high possibilities of the beginning of the Election Commission of India (ECI)-proposed Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in West Bengal next month, the office of the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) is taking all possible precautions to make the revision process foolproof.

Understanding that the Booth-Level Officers (BLOs), as grassroots-level electoral officials, will be playing the most crucial role, the CEO’s office is giving special emphasis to both their conduct as well as security while they are on field jobs for the revision process.

An insider from the CEO’s office said the BLOs have been given strict instructions that in case they face any interference or resistance or deliberate non-cooperation while performing their field exercise, be it from any political party or anyone from the state administrative machinery, such matters should be immediately brought to the notice of the CEO’s office.

The CEO, depending on the seriousness and emergency of the matter, will take appropriate actions and at the same time, report any interference, resistance, or deliberate non-cooperation to the ECI’s headquarters in New Delhi.

“Based on the recommendations of the CEO’s office, the commission will recommend strong disciplinary action against any individual, political or administrative, found guilty of obstructing the BLOs from performing their revision duties diligently,” the CEO’s office insider said.

Similarly, top officials from the CEO’s office will thoroughly review the security arrangements that the BLOs will be provided with while they are sent for the SIR-related field inspection duties.

“In case any lackadaisical approach is noticed about providing security cover to the BLOs, the CEO’s office will bring the matter to the notice of the ECI, and based on that the commission will thereafter take appropriate actions in the matter.

"Already, strict instructions have come from the commission to all the CEO offices to take extreme caution in ensuring the safety of the BLOs while being sent on field duties,” the CEO’s office insider said.

Even the Leader of the Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari, has expressed concern over the safety of the BLOs, considering the repeated reminders by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee that, at the end of the day, the BLOs are state government employees.

--IANS

src/rad