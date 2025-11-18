SIR 'fear': Woman sets herself afire in Kolkata, dies

Kolkata, Nov 18 (IANS) A woman died, allegedly after setting herself on fire following a "delay" in receiving enumeration forms as part of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise in West Bengal, the police said on Tuesday.

The incident occurred on Monday in the Purba Putiary area in Kolkata.

The family alleged that the woman, identified as Jamuna Mondal (67), has been suffering from anxiety after there was a two-day delay in receiving the enumeration form from the Block Level Officer (BLO).

The family of the deceased claimed that she took extreme measures in "fear" after not getting the form in time.

The distribution of enumeration forms for SIR of Bengal's electoral rolls started in the state from November 4.

Jamuna Mondal's family did not receive the enumeration forms at the beginning. However, the families living in their neighbourhood got the forms.

Mrityunjay Mondal, the son of the elderly woman, said that his mother was worried about this delay. However, the woman got the enumeration forms on November 15. Even then, her son claimed that his mother was still in panic.

According to the police, she set herself on fire on Monday. She was taken to MR Bangur Hospital, where she later died.

"The incident took place yesterday. The woman succumbed to injuries suffered after she set herself on fire. We are investigating the matter," said a senior officer of Kolkata Police.

Incidentally, after the SIR process started in West Bengal, there have been reports of several deaths in different parts of the state in "fear" of the exercise.

The Trinamool Congress has been highlighting alleged incidents of suicides in West Bengal in "fear" of SIR.

The party has alleged that since the SIR was announced, people have been living in panic, "fearing" their names would be removed from the Bengal voters' list.

The Trinamool Congress has targeted the Election Commission and the BJP over this.

On the other hand, the BJP claimed that the ruling party in the state has been spreading panic among citizens about SIR.

--IANS

sch/svn