SIR exercise: North 24 Parganas records highest 'under adjudication' voters in Bengal

Kolkata, Feb 27 (IANS) North 24 Parganas district has recorded the highest number of “under adjudication” cases in West Bengal ahead of the publication of the final voters’ list by the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Saturday.

As already clarified by the Commission, the final voters’ list will classify electors into three categories -- “approved”, “under adjudication”, and “deleted”. The “under adjudication” category comprises voters identified under the “logical discrepancy” segment, whose supporting identity documents are pending scrutiny by judicial officers appointed for the purpose.

Supplementary lists will be published from time to time for these “under adjudication” voters depending on the progress of judicial scrutiny after the publication of the final voters’ list.

Sources in the office of the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), West Bengal, said that as of Friday afternoon, the number of “under adjudication” cases in North 24 Parganas stood at 5.90 lakh, the highest among all districts in the state.

The second-highest number has been recorded in South 24 Parganas, another Kolkata-adjacent and Bangladesh-bordering district, where the figure stands at 5.20 lakh.

West Midnapore district ranks third with one lakh “under adjudication” cases, followed by East Midnapore in fourth place with 80,000 cases.

The two electoral districts in Kolkata -- Kolkata Dakshin and Kolkata Uttar -- rank fifth and sixth respectively, with 78,000 and 60,000 “under adjudication” cases.

The total number of “under adjudication” cases across the state as of Friday evening stands at a little over 60 lakh.

The ECI has decided to share soft copies of the final list with registered political parties in the state in the interest of transparency. It has also provided multiple options for voters to check the status of their names in the final roll.

Voters can visit the official website of the Election Commission of India -- eci.gov.in -- and check the status by entering their name along with their EPIC number.

They may also visit the official website of the West Bengal Chief Electoral Officer at ceowestbengal.wb.gov.in.

Another option is to visit the websites of the respective District Electoral Officers (DEOs) to verify names.

Apart from these online options, the ECI has kept offline verification avenues open. Copies of the final voters’ list will be shared with booth-level officers (BLOs), and voters can contact their respective BLOs for verification.

Hard copies of the final list will also be displayed at polling booths across different areas, enabling voters to check their names in person.

