SIR backdoor entry for NRC, BJP interfering in ECI, says Bengal Minister

New Delhi, Oct 27 (IANS) West Bengal Minister and Trinamool Congress leader Dr Shashi Panja on Monday criticised the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the voter list, calling it a politically motivated move and “a backdoor entry for NRC”.

She also accused the BJP of spreading misinformation and interfering in matters concerning the Election Commission of India (ECI).

“BJP is trying to spread lies. Trinamool never said that the names of dead voters should remain on the voter list. What’s the special reason behind this that we don’t know! We are against SIR because of this unnecessary hurry. We ask questions to the Election Commission, but it’s the BJP that replies! If the 2024 voter list was correct, then why this change now? SIR is nothing but a backdoor entry for NRC,” Panja said.

Questioning the sudden urgency behind implementing the SIR, the Minister added, “We opposed SIR because we questioned why it was being implemented in such haste and not with proper time and preparation. Why this rush to complete SIR within three months? It was done recently in Bihar; suppose they change this or that later, then what happens to the deadline? We questioned the Election Commission about this, but why does the BJP respond instead?”

Panja further argued that if the voter list used during the 2024 Lok Sabha elections was deemed valid and credible across India, including West Bengal, there was no justification for conducting a new revision so soon.

“Our main question to the Election Commission was simple: if the voter list used for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections was considered accurate and valid across India, including Bengal, then why can’t the same voter list be used for the Bengal Assembly elections in 2026?” she said.

Meanwhile, the Office of the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), West Bengal, announced that it will implement a two-tier daily electoral administration system immediately after the notification for SIR is issued.

An officer of the rank of Additional CEO will review daily progress with District Magistrates, while officers at the Joint CEO level will coordinate with Electoral Registration Officers (EROs) to monitor the exercise across districts.

The Election Commission maintains that the SIR process aims to ensure the accuracy of the electoral roll, but the Trinamool continues to allege that it is an attempt to manipulate voter data and pave the way for divisive policies.

--IANS

rs/dpb