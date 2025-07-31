Shocking reports on voter fraud will be revealed on Aug 5: Venugopal

Bengaluru, July 31 (IANS) Shocking reports related to voter fraud will be made public on August 5, said AICC General Secretary and Congress MP K.C. Venugopal.

He was speaking to the media on Thursday after attending a preparatory meeting at the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) office in Bengaluru.

"A major protest will be launched against the Karnataka Election Commission to highlight the discrepancies in the voters' list. There have been widespread irregularities, and a large-scale movement will be carried out in response," he stated.

"You (the media) will receive shocking reports on that day," Venugopal emphasised.

Speaking to the media at Freedom Park, Deputy Chief Minister and State Congress President D.K. Shivakumar said, "After the protest, we will walk to the office of the State Election Commission, which is located just 50 feet away from Freedom Park, and submit a memorandum. That is the scheduled programme."

"We have to see how many people will attend. We’ve invited everyone, and we’ll see who turns up. After the protest, we’ll proceed to the Election Commission office - either on foot or by vehicle, depending on the situation. If Rahul Gandhi is willing, we will take him along; otherwise, we will submit the memorandum ourselves," Shivakumar explained.

"I’ve invited all leaders, block presidents, MLAs, ministers, and party workers. Voters who care about protecting democracy and the Constitution are also welcome to attend. This is about safeguarding voters' rights and preventing voter fraud," he added.

Taking to social media, X, Shivakumar further stated, “At the stroke of the midnight hour, when India awoke to life and freedom. These iconic words of Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru remind us of the solemn promise made to every Indian - of liberty, justice, and democracy. Today, as those very ideals are under threat, we prepare for the August 5th protest, led by Rahul Gandhi."

"We rise to protest against vote theft, to stand against injustice, and to reclaim the voice of the people. This is a call to every Indian who believes in the Constitution, in the power of the ballot, and in a future of democracy," he stated.

"Join us. Save democracy. Let India awaken again to truth, justice, and democracy. Our Vote - Our Right - Our Fight," he stated.

Earlier, in the backdrop of the protest being organised in Bengaluru on August 5 under the leadership of the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, to protest against voter fraud, a preparatory meeting was held on Thursday evening at Bharat Jodo Bhavan, the KPCC office.

The meeting was attended by AICC General Secretaries K.C. Venugopal and Randeep Singh Surjewala, KPCC President and Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, ministers, MLAs, senior leaders, and office-bearers.

--IANS

mka/dan