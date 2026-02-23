Shinde pays emotional tribute to Ajit Pawar, vows to carry forward development vision

Mumbai, Feb 23 (IANS) Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Monday delivered a poignant tribute to the late Ajit Pawar in the Legislative Council, describing the leader's passing as a loss that has left millions of citizens "orphaned".

Moving a condolence motion during the budget session, Shinde reflected on the personal and political void left by the veteran leader’s sudden demise.

“Dada, the court of the people has proven that many of your political decisions were accurate. However, your decision to bid farewell to this world is a mistake. Take it back and return,” he said during the condolence motion.

He added with resolve, “We will turn Dada's slogan -- ‘Development will no longer be delayed; Maharashtra will no longer stop’ -- into a reality,” stressing that fulfilling Pawar’s development vision would be the truest tribute to him.

Recalling their political partnership, Shinde said, “Devendra ji, Ajit Dada, and I formed a solid ‘Triangle of Stability’ for the state. Because the three of us came together, the ‘geometry’ and progress of Maharashtra were moving at a rapid pace. That black day of January 28 snatched our foundation away. Dada was never late, but on that day, destiny played a cruel trick. Seeing the visuals of that accident on TV sent shivers down my spine.”

Praising Pawar’s administrative grip, Shinde noted that he possessed remarkable command over governance. He said Pawar could scan files within seconds and immediately spot mistakes, often pulling up officials even for small lapses such as exposed wiring or poorly installed infrastructure.

Shinde also pointed out that Pawar held the record for presenting the state Budget eleven times and had balanced finances even while allocating Rs 46,000 crore for the Ladki Bahin scheme.

“Dada appeared tough like a jackfruit from the outside, but he was incredibly soft-hearted on the inside,” he remarked.

Sharing personal memories, Shinde recalled a meeting at a hotel during discussions on leadership change, when Pawar had firmly said, “If it is Eknath Rao, it is acceptable to us.”

The deputy CM also remembered Pawar advising him, like an elder brother, to avoid working late into the night and to take care of his health.

Offering support to Sunetra Pawar, he said, “Tai, despite facing grief as vast as the sky, you are standing firm. Both of us brothers stand strongly behind you. Fulfilling the dream of development that Dada envisioned will be the real tribute to him.”

