Shehzad Poonawalla's mother seriously injured in 'deliberate' hit-and-run in Pune

Pune, Feb 4 (IANS) BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla has claimed that his mother sustained serious injuries after being “deliberately” struck by a car in Pune, and has appealed to the authorities to apprehend the accused swiftly.

According to Poonawalla, an unidentified individual allegedly rammed a vehicle into his mother and fled the scene, leaving her critically injured. He stated that she is scheduled to undergo surgery soon and requested prayers for her recovery.

Sharing details of the incident on X, Poonawalla wrote, “A few hours ago, an extremely disgusting human being ran his car over my mother deliberately -- leaving her seriously injured and ran away. She will be undergoing a surgery very soon. Kindly pray for her.”

Expressing anguish over the incident, the BJP spokesperson described his mother as a compassionate individual and said the incident had deeply affected him.

“My mother is one of the kindest and nicest human beings and for her to be subjected to this at this age makes my blood boil and my heart sink,” he said.

Tagging Pune City Police, the Pune Commissioner of Police, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, and the Chief Minister’s Office in his post, Poonawalla urged authorities to ensure strict legal action against the accused.

“Hope Pune Police will arrest that person and will ensure he doesn’t get away with it,” he added.

In a separate development, Poonawalla’s brother and political analyst Tehseen Poonawalla also shared CCTV footage on X that allegedly captured the moment their mother was hit by the vehicle.

Reacting to the incident, Tehseen wrote, “My mom a senior citizen went for a drive with my driver and executive assistant & was waiting on the side while they were tanking up the gas in our car, someone just hit her (seems deliberate) and ran away!”

He further stated that a police complaint would be filed, and efforts were underway to identify the vehicle involved.

“Will be filing a police complaint and getting the car number! If u see the video Pune Police, my mom is standing very far so how can someone hit her?” he said.

Tehseen also provided an update on their mother’s medical condition, stating that she had suffered a fractured hip and would require surgical intervention.

“Her hip is broken and she has been undergo surgery! We have got her admitted to hospital. If her vitals are okay surgery tomorrow. Seriously this is crazy!” he said.

Highlighting his concern, he added, “This is so infuriating that a senior citizen has to undergo this. There was a threat against me, for which there were police & LIB reports so Pune Police can do the needful... But my heart hurts my senior citizen mom has to undergo this trauma and pain.”

Providing further details, Tehseen wrote, “Mom will have to undergo hip surgery and a rod for life! Very infuriating and heartbreaking! Spoke to the Jt Commissioner Police and DCP. What a disgusting rotten piece who either has done this deliberately or decided to run away after hitting a senior citizen!”

Authorities have not yet released an official statement regarding the incident, and further details are awaited as investigations are expected to continue.

