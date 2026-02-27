Sharad Pawar a great leader, but won’t give up claim on RS seat: Shiv Sena UBT

Mumbai, Feb 27 (IANS) Amid rising tension among the Maha Vikas Aghadi over claims on Rajya Sabha nominations, Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Varun Sardesai on Friday made the party’s position clear, stating that the seat rightfully belongs to the Uddhav Thackeray-led group.

“We will not give up our claim on the Rajya Sabha seat at any cost. Our MLAs have already expressed their views to party chief Uddhav Thackeray. In 2020, we supported the NCP SP candidate Fauzia Khan. Now, based on the current legislative strength, our numbers are higher. If our MP is completing his term, then the candidate for this seat must be from our party,” he told reporters.

The election for seven seats for the upper house is slated for March 16.

Addressing the stature of the veteran NCP SP leader, Sardesai added, "Sharad Pawar is a great leader. Even if Sharad Pawar is interested in the seat himself, or if such a proposal comes from the MVA leadership, we will still not give up our claim."

Sardesai’s statement comes days after NCP SP working president and MP Supriya Sule said, “It is the wish of everyone that Pawar saheb be re-elected to the Rajya Sabha. The overwhelming support reflects the respect and affection people have for him. Senior leaders from our party and I will request the Congress and Shiv Sena (UBT) to ensure his unanimous re-election.”

The dispute intensified after Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray insisted that since his party holds the highest number of MLAs among the MVA allies, the seat should be allotted to them.

While the alliance's current strength allows them to safely elect at least one candidate, an internal tug-of-war has broken out over which party will claim that seat.

Despite a high-level meeting between leaders of the Congress and the NCP (Sharad Pawar faction), no resolution was reached. Amidst these deliberations, leaders of the Shiv Sena (UBT) have taken a firm stand, declaring they will not relinquish their claim to the seat under any circumstances.

MVA sources indicate that leaders of the NCP (Sharad Pawar faction) requested the seat for Sharad Pawar during recent meetings. When Congress leaders inquired whether Sharad Pawar had personally expressed a desire to return to the Rajya Sabha, NCP representatives clarified that the wish was voiced by Supriya Sule.

As Sharad Pawar himself has not yet made a public or official statement regarding his candidacy, the Congress party has also maintained its claim on the seat, further complicating the alliance's seat-sharing formula.

The ruling Mahayuti has 233 members - 131 of the Bharatiya Janata Party, 57 of the Shiv Sena and 40 of the NCP - and is likely to win six seats, with the support of smaller parties and independents, which number nine.

The Opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi has 46 - the Shiv Sena (UBT) has 20, the Congress 16 and the NCP (SP) 10 - and can therefore win only one seat.

