Security Ops intensify in Manipur after Kuki militants open fire; illegal bunkers dismantled

Imphal, March 26 (IANS) Security forces in Manipur on Thursday continued their massive joint operations in Bishnupur district after suspected armed Kuki militants opened fire at Phouljang and Gothol areas, targeting an Indian Army post, officials said.

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A police official in Imphal stated that the militants opened fire in the Phouljang and Gothol areas, directing their attack towards an Indian Army post located in Phougakchao Awang Leikai. “The Indian Army and the Central Reserve Police Force (58th Battalion), deployed in the area, retaliated swiftly by returning fire, leading to an exchange of fire that lasted approximately 30 minutes late on Wednesday night,” he said.

The official added that from the early hours of Thursday, a joint operation was launched by the Indian Army, CRPF, Manipur Police, and Manipur Armed Forces (Indian Reserve Battalion) in the area where the firing occurred, as well as in adjoining hill regions.

“The situation continues to be closely monitored, and security forces will persist with operations in the surrounding hill areas,” he stated.

Manipur Police authorities have urged civilians to refrain from spreading rumours and to verify information before sharing it.

In a separate development, continuing operations that began on Wednesday, security forces dismantled six illegally constructed bunkers in the Litan and Mongkat Chepu Upper village areas of Ukhrul district.

Following the operation, the majority of bunkers in the violence-affected Litan area have been rendered ineffective. Security forces remain on high alert, with troops strategically deployed to prevent any escalation of violence in the region, the official added.

Meanwhile, security forces arrested an active cadre of the United National Liberation Front (UNLF) from the Patsoi area of Imphal West district. The arrested militant has been identified as Asem Subash Meitei alias Lingjelkhomba (30). A mobile phone was seized from his possession.

In another major operation, security forces on Sunday (March 22) arrested 14 cadres of the UNLF (Koireng faction) from the Haokhong area of Thoubal district. A significant cache of items was recovered from them, including two INSAS rifles, 13 magazines of various weapons, 100 rounds of INSAS ammunition, cash amounting to Rs one lakh, 12 mobile phones, five helmets, five backpacks, and four vehicles.

Security forces, comprising both central and state units, continue extensive crackdowns on militant activities across the state. Search operations and area domination drives are ongoing in fringe, mixed-population, and vulnerable areas across multiple districts.

A total of 113 checkpoints have been set up across Manipur in both valley and hill districts to monitor and restrict the movement of suspicious individuals and vehicles.

Additionally, security forces are providing escorts to vehicles, including trucks carrying essential commodities, along the Imphal-Jiribam National Highway (NH-37).

Strict security arrangements and convoy protection measures remain in place in sensitive stretches to ensure safe transit. Manipur Police have once again urged the public not to believe rumours or be misled by fake videos circulating on social media.

--IANS

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