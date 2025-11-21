Security forces bust terror hideout near LoC in J&K's Kupwara district

Srinagar, Nov 21 (IANS) Security forces on Friday busted a terror hideout near the Line of Control (LoC) in Nowgam sector of Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district, an official said.

According to an official, the security forces busted a terror hideout in Neeriyan forest area near the LoC in Nowgam sector of Kupwara district on Friday.

"During the operation, security forces recovered two M-series rifles along with four magazines, two Chinese made pistols with three magazines, two hand grenades and several live rounds. A case has been registered and further investigation is underway," an official said.

Jammu and Kashmir has a 740-km long LoC situated in Baramulla, Kupwara and Bandipora districts of the Kashmir Valley and Poonch, Rajouri and partly in Jammu district of Jammu division.

The union territory also has a 240-km long international border (IB) situated in Jammu, Samba and Kathua districts of Jammu division.

The army guards the LoC while the border security force (BSF) guards the IB.

Jammu and Kashmir Police and the security forces carry out anti-terrorist operations in the hinterland while the army and the BSF carry out anti-infiltration and cracking cross border smuggling activities.

Security forces carry out aggressive anti-terrorist operations against the terrorists, their over ground workers (OGWs) and sympathisers in order to dismantle the complete ecosystem of terror rather than just figuring on the elimination of the gun wielding terrorists.

Drug smugglers, drug peddlers and those involved in hawala money and other unlawful activities are also on the scanner of the security forces. It is believed that the funds generated by these illegal activities are finally used to sustain terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir.

Intelligence agencies say that the terror outfits operating from across the LoC with the help of Pakistan army is trying to push in as many terrorists as possible into the Indian side of the LoC before the mountain passes are closed by heavy snowfall this winter.

