Second phase of polls: Tejashwi Yadav accuses BJP of influencing officers of Bihar

Patna, Nov 10 (IANS) The Grand Alliance's chief ministerial candidate Tejashwi Yadav on Monday levelled serious allegations against Union Home Minister Amit Shah, accusing him of trying to influence district-level officials ahead of the second phase of polling in Bihar. He added that the people of Bihar will not allow malpractices at the bureaucratic level to influence voting or counting.

Addressing a press conference in Patna, Tejashwi Yadav said, “Amit Shah has been in Patna for many days. We have information that he is calling district officials in Bihar and giving them instructions. Some of those officials have informed me about it.”

He alleged that the Union Home Minister was attempting to influence these officials to win the election.

“However, the people of Bihar are alert this time. They will not allow malpractices at the bureaucratic level to influence voting or counting. I appeal to those officers to discharge their duty honestly and as per the oath they have taken to the Constitution. We are going to form the government in Bihar, and we are watching every development,” he said.

Yadav also targeted the Election Commission over the incident in Sarairanjan (Samastipur), where EVM VVPAT slips were allegedly found abandoned on the road.

“CCTV streaming in various control rooms is getting disconnected multiple times. The Election Commission should clarify,” he said.

He further questioned why 208 companies of paramilitary forces had been sourced largely from BJP-ruled states.

“They have brought forces from Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Uttarakhand, Nagaland, Chhattisgarh and other faraway states — but not from neighbouring West Bengal, Jharkhand, Telangana or Karnataka. Why is that? The Election Commission should reply,” he said.

Tejashwi Yadav again raised the issue of gender-wise turnout data, claiming that even four days after the first phase of polling (November 6), the gender-wise percentage had not been shared.

“Foreign journalists are also covering this election. What impression is being created? Earlier, when polling was manual, gender-wise data was available the same evening. But today, even after four days, the Election Commission says it has no data,” Yadav said.

Tejashwi Yadav also accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of “defaming” Bihar.

“During his speeches, the Prime Minister talks about arms, ammunition and artillery, but never shares his vision for Bihar for the next five years. I don’t know which web series he is watching these days. He always talks about ‘katta’ and ‘kanpati’ to defame Bihar,” Yadav said.

Attacking the PM further, he said that despite constant references to crime and corruption, the Prime Minister never mentions leaders like Samrat Choudhary, Dilip Jaiswal or Mangal Pandey.

“Are their corruption cases invisible?” he asked.

Yadav alleged that during campaign rallies, the Prime Minister shared the stage with leaders such as Hulas Pandey, Anand Mohan, Raj Ballabh Yadav and Anant Singh.

“Are they saints?” he asked.

He added, “I have great faith in the Ganga, but stains that do not get washed in the Ganga get cleaned in the BJP’s washing machine."

Yadav reiterated that the Grand Alliance will form the government in Bihar and said its poll promises will be implemented, including Rs 30,000 annual deposit in the account of every woman in Bihar, one government job in every household, Rs 30,000 annual honorarium for Jeevika Didis, better education and healthcare and other welfare schemes.

Targeting Nitish Kumar and the Centre, he said, “Nitish Kumar has ruled the state for 20 years, Narendra Modi has ruled the country for 11 years — but where is Bihar in the development index? At the bottom. They had 20 years. They did nothing. Now the time has come to make Bihar No. 1.”

--IANS

ajk/rad