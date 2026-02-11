SC to consider urgent hearing on plea against Mahashivratri puja at Karnataka's Laadle Mashak Dargah

New Delhi, Feb 11 (IANS) The Supreme Court on Wednesday said it would consider an urgent hearing on a plea seeking to restrain the conduct of the Maha Shivaratri puja at the Raghava Chaitanya Shivling, which is installed within the premises of the Laadle Mashaik Dargah in Karnataka's Kalaburagi district.

Senior advocate Vibha Datta Makhija, appearing for the dargah management, urged Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant to list the matter before February 15, when Maha Shivaratri is scheduled to be observed.

"There is an Aland Dargah in Gulbarga. Now they want to have Shivaratri celebrations there. If we can have it heard before February 15?" she submitted.

During the mentioning, CJI Surya Kant expressed concern over petitions being filed directly before the apex court without first approaching the jurisdictional High Court.

"Why is everything coming under Article 32? The impression created is that pleas are being filed because the law is convenient, and the message going out is that the High Court is defunct. We will examine. Let’s see," the CJI remarked, hinting that the request for urgent listing would be considered.

The shrine at the centre of the dispute is associated with 14th-century Sufi saint Hazrat Shaikh Alauddin Ansari, also known as Ladle Mashaik, and 15th-century Hindu saint Raghava Chaitanya.

According to sources, Chaitanya was the guru of Samarth Ramadas, who was revered by Maratha king Chhatrapati Shivaji. The premises house the samadhi of Chaitanya, on which a structure referred to as the Raghava Chaitanya Shivling has been erected.

Historically, both Muslims and Hindus have offered prayers at the site. However, tensions have flared intermittently in recent years over worship rights and the character of the premises.

The latest plea seeks to restrain the conduct of Maha Shivaratri puja within the premises of the dargah and also prays for directions to prevent any construction or alteration that may change the religious character of the site.

It contended that repeated interim orders permitting Hindu worship inside the dargah premises reflect a coordinated attempt to alter the religious character of the site.

The petitioners have sought judicial intervention to maintain the status quo and prevent any structural or ritual changes ahead of this year’s Maha Shivaratri.

The dispute had resurfaced during Maha Shivaratri celebrations last year as well. In February 2025, the Karnataka High Court permitted a limited number of Hindu devotees to perform puja at the Raghava Chaitanya Shivling under regulated conditions. The order allowed 15 persons from the Hindu community to conduct worship during specified hours and under tight administrative and security arrangements. Earlier, too, permissions had been granted for similar worship under controlled circumstances, with separate time slots allotted to members of both communities to avoid confrontation.

