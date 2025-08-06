SC stays trial against Elvish Yadav in snake venom case

New Delhi, Aug 6 (IANS) The Supreme Court on Wednesday stayed the trial court proceedings against YouTuber and former Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav, who faces charges under the Wildlife Protection Act and other penal provisions over the alleged procurement and use of snake venom at rave parties in Noida and the NCR region.

A Bench of Justices M.M. Sundresh and Joymalya Bagchi issued notice on a special leave petition (SLP) filed by Elvish challenging the Allahabad High Court's refusal to quash the criminal case pending before a Gautam Buddha Nagar court.

Earlier, the Allahabad High Court dismissed Elvish's plea under Section 528 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), holding that the allegations against him should be examined during trial rather than quashed at the pre-trial stage.

A Bench of Justice Saurabh Srivastava had rejected the contention that Elvish's status as an influencer and reality show participant had drawn excessive media attention, prompting the prosecution to sensationalise the case by adding charges under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act immediately after his arrest.

"The popularity or position of the accused cannot be the basis of extension of protection, and as per the law of this land, every person, irrespective of his popularity or personality, is equal in the eyes of law," the Allahabad HC had observed.

Elvish was arrested over allegations of using snake venom as a recreational drug at parties he allegedly organised.

The YouTuber, who was later released on bail, was named along with other accused in an FIR lodged at Sector 49 police station in Noida on November 3, 2023, following a complaint by animal rights NGO People for Animals (PFA).

Based on the FIR filed by the Gautam Buddh Nagar Police, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) also launched a parallel probe against the influencer under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) and questioned him on various matters, including details of rave parties, the supply of snake venom, and its sources.

As per the computerised case status reflected on the apex court’s website, Elvish's SLP is tentatively listed for hearing on September 23.

Senior advocate Mukta Gupta, instructed by advocates Raman Yadav and Aman Jha, represented Elvish before the Supreme Court.

