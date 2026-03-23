SC slams West Bengal government over Orange Line metro delays in Calcutta

New Delhi, March 23 (IANS) The Supreme Court on Monday pulled up the West Bengal government over delays in the construction of the Kolkata Metro project, observing that the conduct of the authorities reflected an "obstinate attitude" to stall a public infrastructure work.

Read More

A Bench headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Justice Surya Kant refused to entertain the state government’s special leave petition (SLP) against a Calcutta High Court order permitting traffic blockades to enable Orange Line metro construction work.

Dismissing the plea, the bench, also comprising Justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M Pancholi, said there was no infirmity in the Calcutta High Court’s directions and expressed confidence that the project would be completed within a time-bound framework.

"This merely exhibits the obstinate attitude of the authority, wherein they want to delay and stall the metro rail project," the apex court remarked.

During the hearing, the CJI-led Bench cautioned the West Bengal government against politicising the issue and took exception to its stand that festival arrangements had prevented it from providing necessary support for the project.

"You (West Bengal government) told the High Court that you have festivals to manage. For you, festivals are more important than development. It is not that you are willing — you are duty-bound," the top court remarked, adding that such a position was not expected from a democratically elected government.

It also rejected the state government’s reliance on the Model Code of Conduct, observing that: "If the Election Commission can conduct elections, there is no reason why this project cannot proceed."

Coming down heavily on the conduct of the authorities, the bench observed that the Calcutta High Court had shown considerable restraint in the matter.

"This was a fit case where your Chief Secretary and Director General of Police should have been subjected to action. This shows complete dereliction of your constitutional duty," the Supreme Court said.

When counsel appearing for the state government sought permission to withdraw the SLP, the bench declined the request, observing that sufficient opportunity had already been granted earlier.

The matter relates to delays in completing a crucial stretch of the Kolkata Metro’s Orange Line, where construction was halted due to a lack of necessary clearances and support from the state government.

--IANS

pds/vd