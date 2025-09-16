SC Collegium recommends appointment of judges to HP, Karnataka HCs

New Delhi, Sep 16 (IANS) The Supreme Court Collegium, led by Chief Justice of India (CJI) B.R. Gavai, has recommended appointments to the Himachal Pradesh and Karnataka High Courts.

The apex court Collegium has approved the proposal for the appointment of judicial officers Geetha Kadaba Bharatharaja Setty, Muralidhara Pai Borkatte, and Tyagaraja Narayan Inavally as Judges of the Karnataka High Court.

In its meeting held on Monday, the SC Collegium also recommended the names of two advocates -- Jiya Lal Bhardwaj and Romesh Verma -- for appointment as Judges of the Himachal Pradesh High Court.

“The Supreme Court Collegium, in its meeting held on 15th September, 2025, has approved the proposal for appointment of the following Advocates as Judges of the High Court of Himachal Pradesh: (i) Shri Jiya Lal Bhardwaj, and (ii) Shri Romesh Verma,” said a statement uploaded on the website of the apex court.

As per the memorandum of procedure (MoP) governing the appointment of High Court judges, the proposal for the appointment should be initiated by the Chief Justice. If the Chief Minister wishes to recommend any name, it must be forwarded to the Chief Justice for consideration. The Governor, as advised by the Chief Minister, should forward his recommendation along with the entire set of papers to the Union Minister of Law & Justice as early as possible, but not later than six weeks from the date of receipt of the proposal from the Chief Justice of the High Court.

The proposal is then reviewed by the Centre along with other background inputs before being sent to the CJI, who consults the two senior-most judges of the Supreme Court before finalising a recommendation.

Following the consultations, the CJI will, in the course of four weeks, send his recommendation to the Union Minister of Law and Justice.

As per the MoP, as soon as the warrant of appointment is signed by the President, the Secretary of the Department of Justice will inform the Chief Justice, and a copy of such communication will be sent to the Chief Minister.

He will also announce the appointment and issue the necessary notification in the Gazette of India.

