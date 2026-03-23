SC closes plea challenging Sonam Wangchuk's detention under NSA

New Delhi, March 23 (IANS) The Supreme Court on Monday disposed of a habeas corpus petition filed by Gitanjali J. Angmo challenging the detention of her husband and Ladakh-based social activist Sonam Wangchuk under the National Security Act (NSA), after noting that the preventive detention order had already been revoked and he had been released.

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During the hearing, a bench of Justices Aravind Kumar and P.B. Varale was informed by Solicitor General (SG) Tushar Mehta, the Centre’s second-highest law officer, that the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) had withdrawn Wangchuk’s NSA detention on March 14.

Taking note of the development, the Justice Aravind Kumar-led Bench observed that no cause of action survived in the matter since the detention order itself no longer existed.

The apex court held that the petition had become infructuous and accordingly closed the proceedings.

The habeas corpus petition was filed by Wangchuk’s wife, challenging his detention as "illegal" and an "arbitrary exercise violating his fundamental rights".

Wangchuk, a climate activist from Ladakh, had been detained on September 26, 2025, under the NSA following a law and order situation in Leh. He was lodged in Jodhpur Central Jail and had undergone a 170-day detention period before being released.

The MHA, while revoking the detention earlier this month, said the decision was taken after due consideration and reiterated the Union government’s commitment to maintaining peace and facilitating dialogue in the region.

Earlier, during the pendency of the matter, SG Mehta had opposed any relief on medical grounds, submitting before the top court that Wangchuk was "fit, hale, and hearty" and that his condition was being periodically monitored.

In earlier proceedings, the Supreme Court had also suggested that the Union government reconsider the continued detention, particularly in view of his "not very good" health and advancing age.

Following his release, Wangchuk welcomed the Centre’s willingness to engage in "constructive and meaningful dialogue", describing it as the core objective of his movement. He said that sustained public support and legal efforts helped bring attention to the issues in Ladakh, and expressed hope that discussions with the authorities would lead to a lasting resolution.

--IANS

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