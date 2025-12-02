SC asks EC to consider extending voter enumeration deadline in Kerala

New Delhi, Dec 2 (IANS) The Supreme Court on Tuesday asked the Election Commission of India (ECI) to “sympathetically” consider extending the deadline for the submission of enumeration forms under the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Kerala, in view of the forthcoming elections to the Local Self-Government Institutions (LSGIs) in the state.

A Bench of Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi passed the direction while hearing petitions filed by the Kerala government seeking postponement of the SIR exercise, along with petitions from other political parties, including the CPI-M, the CPI, and the Indian Union Muslim League, challenging the validity of the ECI’s order directing intensive revision of the voters’ list in the state.

During the hearing, the poll body informed the CJI Kant-led Bench that the original deadline of December 4 had already been extended till December 11.

Local body polling in the state is scheduled for December 9 and 11, with counting on December 13.

Senior advocate Rakesh Dwivedi, appearing for the ECI, submitted that the SIR process was proceeding smoothly and would not hinder the local body elections.

“More than 98 per cent of forms have been distributed and over 88 per cent have been digitised,” Dwivedi said, adding that the state government had allocated a separate staff pool of 25,468 personnel for the SIR, while 1.76 lakh staff had been earmarked exclusively for the State Election Commission (SEC) to conduct the local body polls.

The SEC supported the ECI’s position, informing the apex court that it faced “no impediment” to the conduct of local body elections, as the staff assigned to them are exempt from SIR-related duties. However, the petitioner's side argued that political workers and local residents were engaged in LSGIs elections and were unable to participate effectively in the verification exercise.

Taking note of the submissions, the Supreme Court permitted the Kerala government to submit a formal proposal to the ECI seeking a further extension of the deadline for submission of enumeration forms. “You (the ECI) extend it more so anyone missed out will also get an opportunity,” the apex court told Dwivedi.

The CJI Kant-led Bench further remarked, “You may continue with the process going on, but don’t ask the state government employees. We are trying to solve a problem, and hopefully we will be able to resolve it.”

It added that while the administrative machinery itself appeared capable of handling both exercises, “only some political parties have problems”. The ECI has been asked to take a decision on the state government's proposal by Thursday (December 4).

