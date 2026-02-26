SC appoints ex-HC judge to mediate between land owner, Isha Foundation

New Delhi, Feb 26 (IANS) Appreciating "pious work", the Supreme Court appointed retired Madras High Court Judge Rajendran as the mediator in a matter related to a land owner and a gas crematorium established at the Isha Yoga Center in Coimbatore, a lawyer said.

While hearing the matter, the Apex Court noted that the petitioner has already sold part of his lands to Isha and advised that both parties should talk and reach an "amicable settlement" with respect to the adjoining land of the petitioner.

The Supreme Court advised that some arrangement regarding alternative land to the petitioner can be mediated between the parties.

In a case that was earlier dismissed by the Madras High Court, the Supreme Court heard a Special Leave Petition (SLP) filed by an individual regarding the modern gas crematorium established at the Isha Yoga Center in Coimbatore.

During the hearing, Supreme Court's Chief Justice Surya Kant praised Isha's service as "pious work".

Accepting this, both sides agreed to resolve it smoothly through negotiations. The court has ordered the appointment of retired Madras High Court Judge Rajendran as the mediator for this purpose.

The case against the modern gas crematorium built by Isha was earlier dismissed by the Madras High Court stating that the petitioner has no legal grounds.

The gasifier crematorium has been built with proper panchayat permission and within the rules. "Furthermore, the construction of a crematorium, especially a gas crematorium, serves the society; it cannot be called against public interest," and subsequently dismissed the case.

People belonging to more than five village panchayats surrounding the Isha Yoga Center had requested government officials to set up a crematorium near their locality.

Following this, Isha Foundation, with panchayat permission and by following the approval and guidelines of other relevant government departments, including the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board, established a modern gasifier crematorium.

Isha Foundation has been operating and maintaining crematoriums in various parts of Tamil Nadu since 2010 with the noble objective of providing 'Dignity in Death' to all people. Currently, Isha maintains 30 crematoriums in areas including Chennai Besant Nagar, Coimbatore, Neyveli, Vellore, and Thanjavur.

In these crematoriums, Isha makes an ambience creating a serene green environment like a beautiful park, planting and maintaining trees around the crematorium, creating proper walkway facilities, maintaining bathing and toilet facilities in a hygienic manner, and creating excellent infrastructure with government assistance to prevent environmental degradation. Isha performs this with a service mindset, without commercial intent, said the statement.

In December last year, Isha Foundation, in collaboration with Tamil Nadu Government announced a scheme to provide "free cremation services for families below the poverty line" to help economically backward people perform the last rites of their loved ones with dignity and without any financial burden.

