SC agrees to hear tomorrow plea opposing Banu Mushtaq inaugurating Dussehra festival

New Delhi, Sep 18 (IANS) The Supreme Court on Thursday agreed to urgently list on September 19 a petition seeking a stay on the Congress-led Karnataka government's decision to have Booker Prize winner Banu Mushtaq inaugurate the historic and world-famous Dussehra festival in Mysuru city.

There is a tradition of offering floral tributes to Goddess Chamundeshwari during the inauguration of Dussehra, and opposition has arisen to Banu Mushtaq inaugurating the festival.

After the matter was mentioned, Chief Justice of India B.R. Gavai agreed to list on Friday the special leave petition (SLP) challenging the Karnataka High Court’s dismissal of three petitions filed by former BJP MP Pratap Simha and two others.

In its decision delivered on September 15, a Bench of Chief Justice Vibhu Bakhru and Justice C.M. Joshi of the Karnataka HC observed that no rights had been violated.

The CJ Bakhru-led Bench observed that the Vijaya Dashami festival is celebrated across the country, and it signifies the victory of good over evil.

Terming the decision of the Congress-led state government to invite Banu Mushtaq for the inauguration of Dussehra “incorrect”, the petitioners claimed that Banu Mushtaq has issued anti-Hindu statements and made remarks against the Kannada language.

Banu Mushtaq had reportedly made objectionable statements against Goddess Bhuvaneshwari and the Kannada flag. She also reportedly objected to the Kannada flag, which consists of haldi (yellow) and red (sindoor) colours.

The decision to choose Banu Mushtaq for inaugurating the historic Dussehra festival is being opposed by the BJP and Hindu outfits.

One of the PILs, filed by a Bengaluru-based resident, H.S. Gourav, pleaded that the act of inaugurating Dussehra should be declared an integral part of Hindu tradition and must be performed by Hindu dignitaries.

However, the Karnataka government has reiterated its stance to have the Dussehra festival inaugurated by Banu Mushtaq.

The government has maintained that Dussehra is a 'Nada Habba' (festival of the land) and not strictly a religious event. Deputy Chief Minister and State Congress President D.K. Shivakumar’s statement that Chamundi Hills is not exclusive to Hindus added to the furore.

--IANS

pds/dpb