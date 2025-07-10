Sand trader shot dead in Patna, days after bizman Gopal Khemka's murder

Patna, July 10 (IANS) Days after prominent industrialist Gopal Khemka’s murder in Patna, a sand trader was gunned down by unidentified persons in the district area on Thursday evening.

The incident took place in Dhana village under the jurisdiction of Rani Talab police station, creating tension in the area.

The deceased has been identified as Ramakant Yadav, a local sand trader of Dhana village.

Confirming the incident, Patna City SP (West) Bhanu Pratap Singh said: “An incident of murder has happened in Dhana village involving Ramakant Yadav, and we are investigating the matter.”

According to the initial probe, the incident took place when Ramakant Yadav stepped out of his house, and attackers who were waiting for him fired several rounds at him. Yadav sustained multiple gunshot injuries and succumbed on the spot.

The police have called the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team to collect the evidence, including spent bullets from the crime scene.

Patna Police recovered the dead body and shifted it to the hospital for a post-mortem examination.

Singh stated that investigations are ongoing. Officials suspect personal or business rivalry behind the attack.

Following the incident, tension gripped Dhana village, and a police team has been deployed to maintain law and order in the area.

Further details are awaited as the investigation progresses.

Earlier, prominent industrialist Gopal Khemka was gunned down outside his apartment in the Gandhi Maidan police station area on July 4.

Businessman Gopal Khemka was shot dead around 11.37 p.m., triggering shock and concern among the business community and raising questions on the law and order situation in the state capital.

The high-profile murder case put the Nitish Kumar government in a spot at a time when the ruling coalition of JDU and BJP is prepping for the Assembly polls.

However, Patna Police arrested two accused, including the mastermind and the shooter of the Khemka murder case, the opposition parties like RJD and Congress are targeting the Bihar government.

These back-to-back murders have raised a big concern over Bihar's law and order situation.

