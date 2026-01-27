Sand mafia: Truck driver ‘tries’ to run over DSP’s vehicle in Patna, arrested

Patna, Jan 27 (IANS) A major incident was reported from the Bihta police station area of Patna, where an out-of-control sand-laden truck rammed into the official vehicle of Danapur DSP-2 Amarendra Kumar Jha, narrowly missing the senior police officer.

Read More

The incident occurred when the DSP’s vehicle was heading towards Bihta.

According to initial reports, the truck driver intentionally attempted to run over the DSP’s vehicle, causing extensive damage.

DSP Amarendra Kumar Jha narrowly escaped what could have been a fatal attack.

Police sources revealed that the same truck had earlier crushed a young motorcyclist on the Bihta railway overbridge and fled the spot.

While escaping, the truck collided head-on with the DSP’s vehicle coming from the opposite direction.

Following the incident, police teams from multiple stations rushed to the spot, cordoned off the area and arrested the truck driver.

The collision was so severe that the DSP’s vehicle remained trapped between the railing of the flyover and one side of the truck for nearly three hours.

A crane was later deployed to remove the vehicle, leading to a long traffic jam and a complete standstill on the road for several hours.

Hundreds of locals gathered at the site, expressing anger and concern.

Residents raised serious questions about how sand-laden trucks were operating freely in a no-entry zone meant for heavy vehicles.

Local resident Vikas Kumar alleged that the incident was linked to illegal sand mining and extortion, claiming the existence of a Rs 10-lakh racket and warning that the sand mafia is willing to go to any extent to protect its operations.

The police have seized the truck and launched a detailed investigation into how the heavy vehicle entered the railway overbridge despite restrictions, the identity of those involved in illegal sand transportation, and the circumstances leading to the fatal accident of the motorcyclist.

The deceased motorcyclist has not been identified yet.

Confirming the developments, Bihta Station House Officer Amit Kumar said, “Traffic has been restored to normal. The errant driver has been arrested.”

Further investigation is underway.

--IANS

ajk/uk