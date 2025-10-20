RSS submits fresh plea to govt authorities for Chittapur foot march after HC directive

Kalaburagi (Karnataka), Oct 20 (IANS) The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) on Monday submitted a fresh application to the deputy commissioner of Kalaburagi district, seeking permission to hold its centenary foot march in Chittapur town on November 2, following a directive from the Karnataka High Court.

Chittapur is represented by the state Minister for RDPR, IT, and BT Priyank Kharge, who is also the son of AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge.

Senior RSS functionaries submitted the application via email and WhatsApp after their delegation was unable to present the petition in person, citing the unavailability of the deputy commissioner.

“The Kalaburagi Bench has directed me to submit a fresh application to your good self, seeking permission to hold the RSS foot march on November 2 in Chittapur town," wrote Ashok V Patil, a senior RSS functionary, in the formal application.

Patil added that despite visiting the official residence, the deputy commissioner did not receive the application.

"In compliance with the High Court’s order, I visited the district collector’s office, but no officials were present. Hence, I proceeded to your official residence to submit the fresh application. However, despite being present inside the quarters, you did not receive the application," Patil said.

The Karnataka High Court has permitted the RSS to hold its centenary foot march in Chittapur town on November 2, directing the organisers to file a fresh application. The court also instructed the state government to consider the petitioner’s plea and adjourned the matter to October 24.

The Kalaburagi Bench passed the order while hearing the petition on an emergency basis. The plea was filed by Ashok Patil, the Kalaburagi district RSS leader, challenging the authorities’ refusal to grant permission for the march despite the completion of the necessary procedures.

A bench headed by Justice MGS Kamal heard the matter. Senior counsel Arun Shyam, appearing for the petitioner, submitted that the application had first been given to the police on October 13 and later to the executive magistrate on October 17, but was rejected on October 19.

Counsel for the government argued that the denial was based on law and order concerns, as organisations such as the Bhim Army and Dalit Panthers had also sought permission to conduct processions on the same day.

The High Court directed the government to allocate different time slots for the various processions scheduled for October 19 and noted that the RSS had conducted foot marches at 250 locations across Karnataka without any untoward incidents.

Earlier, the authorities had removed saffron flags, the Bhagwa Dhwaj, banners, and buntings in Chittapur, where the centenary march was initially planned for October 19.

Following Priyank Kharge's letter to the government, an order was issued mandating prior permission for private organisations to hold public events.

The Tahsildar had denied permission for the RSS procession, citing law and order issues. However, the RSS has challenged this decision, maintaining that its right to hold the march cannot be curtailed.

