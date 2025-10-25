Rs 10 crore ransom demand on Bettiah BJP MP Sanjay Jaiswal

Bettiah, Oct 25 (IANS) Sanjay Jaiswal, the BJP MP from Bettiah, Bihar, has received death threats for his son and a demand for Rs 10 crore in ransom.

The incident has shocked the town and put the police on high alert. On 23 October, two unknown callers rang the MP from different mobile numbers.

They warned: “Pay Rs 10 crore, or your son Shivam will be killed.”

Dr. Jaiswal immediately went to the Bettiah city police station and filed an FIR the next day. Sadar SDPO Vivek Deep confirmed the case. “We have registered the FIR. The MP got calls on Friday. The criminals demanded Rs 10 crore and threatened to kill his son if the money was not paid. We are investigating. Raids are on, and we will arrest the culprits very soon.”

Dr. Shivam Jaiswal, the MP’s son, is a doctor. He has been given extra police protection. The entire police department is working day and night to catch the gang.

Just a few days ago, Sanjay Jaiswal had made scathing attack on RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav in the media.

He said: “Tejashwi Yadav is used to stealing votes like in old times. But now EVMs are here, and the common voter decides. By the time elections come, Tejashwi will be finished.”

Many are wondering if the threat is linked to this political attack. But the police say it looks like a pure extortion case. Police teams are checking call records, mobile locations, and local criminal groups.

SDPO Deep said: “We have strong clues. An arrest will happen soon.” Meanwhile, security has been tightened around the MP’s house and Dr. Shivam’s clinic. CCTV cameras are being checked, and plainclothes officers are on duty. People in Bettiah are worried.

“An MP getting such a threat shows how bold criminals have become,” said a local shopkeeper. The police have ensured quick action.

“No one can threaten an elected leader and get away,” said an officer. As the investigation continues, Dr. Sanjay Jaiswal has urged calm. “I trust the police. Justice will be done,” he said.

--IANS

sktr/pgh