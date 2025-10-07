RJD objects to transfers of officials, submits memorandum to Bihar CEO

Patna, Oct 7 (IANS) The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) has raised a strong objection to the recent transfer and posting of several administrative officials in Bihar, alleging political interference by the state government.

During a meeting of political parties with Bihar’s Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Vinod Singh Gunjiyal on Tuesday, the RJD delegation submitted a memorandum demanding immediate action over what it described as politically motivated transfers.

According to the memorandum, several officials directly involved in the election process have been shifted from their posts despite being appointed only 45 days ago.

The party alleged that these transfers were made under political pressure, potentially affecting the impartiality of the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections.

The RJD urged the Election Commission to intervene and ensure that administrative reshuffles do not influence the election process in any way.

Representatives of the INDIA Bloc, including the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), also have demanded that the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Bihar disclose how many foreign infiltrators, if any, have been identified in the final Special Intensive Revision (SIR) voter list.

During the meeting, the INDIA Bloc leaders said that if not a single foreign infiltrator has been detected, the Election Commission of India (ECI) should initiate action against those political leaders and parties who repeatedly refer to infiltrators in their election speeches.

This issue had come earlier before Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar during press conferences in Patna and New Delhi, where he had clarified that the relevant data rests with Electoral Registration Officers (EROs) and District Magistrates (DMs).

The leaders pointed out that while Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah have frequently mentioned infiltrators in recent rallies, no ERO or DM in any district has provided actual figures of infiltrators detected or removed from the voter list following the SIR process.

The INDIA Bloc representatives also demanded strict action against personal attacks and indecent remarks being made during the campaign.

Those present at the meeting included RJD MPs Sudhakar Singh and Abhay Kushwaha, party spokesperson Chittaranjan Gagan, and general secretary Mukund Singh.

Representatives from Congress, BJP, JD(U), CPI(ML), CPM, CPI, RLJP, LJP (Ram Vilas), and BSP also attended the meeting.

The Bihar Assembly elections will be conducted in two phases - on November 6 and November 11 - with vote counting on November 14 and the entire process concluding by November 16.

