RJD confident of victory in RS polls: Tejashwi Yadav​

Patna, March 10 (IANS) A crucial meeting of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) to chalk out a strategy for the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections concluded in Patna, with party leaders expressing strong confidence about their candidate’s victory.​

Speaking to the media after the meeting, former Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar, Tejashwi Yadav, described the discussions as very positive and asserted that the party has the numbers required to win.​

“We have the numbers, that’s why we are contesting the elections,” Tejashwi said with a smile.​

Tejashwi Yadav said the party has made full preparations to ensure the victory of its Rajya Sabha candidate AD Singh.​

He added that extensive discussions were held with MLAs from various parties, and that all RJD members are united and working in the same direction.​

After the meeting, RJD MLA Bhai Virendra reiterated the party’s confidence, claiming that the RJD has the solid support of 41 MLAs, which he said is sufficient to secure the seat.​

He stated that all party legislators are united, and that the leadership has prepared every possible strategy to ensure the party’s candidate's victory.​

Responding to questions regarding support from opposition parties, particularly the role of All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), Bhai Virendra indicated that like-minded parties may come together.​

“Everyone will come together,” he said, adding that the RJD is also in touch with smaller parties and independent MLAs.​

During the meeting, party MLAs were reportedly briefed in detail about the voting process and the required numbers for the Rajya Sabha election.​

Bhai Virendra maintained that the RJD’s strength of 41 MLAs is enough to counter any strategy by the ruling alliance.​

With both the RJD and the ruling alliance closely watching the numbers, the Rajya Sabha election in Bihar has become increasingly competitive.​

Tejashwi Yadav’s confidence in the numbers game and Bhai Virendra’s aggressive remarks have further intensified the political atmosphere, making the upcoming election one of the most closely watched contests in the state.​

