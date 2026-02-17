RG Kar corruption case: CBI to frame charges against whistle-blower Akhtar Ali on Feb 25

Kolkata, Feb 17 (IANS) The 'whistle-blower' of RG Kar's financial irregularities, Akhtar Ali, is in more trouble as the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is going to frame charges against him.

The central investigation agency filed an application in the Alipore CBI court on Tuesday in this regard. The court has allowed the agency to frame charges against him.

According to the CBI, charges will be framed against the accused Akhtar Ali on February 25.

The court also directed that Akhtar Ali will have to be present in the court on that day.

On the other hand, although the investigation was said to be over verbally, the supplementary charge sheet submitted in the RG Kar financial corruption case has indicated that the investigation process will be taken forward in the coming days if necessary.

However, the CBI is waiting for the forensic report in this case.

It may be noted that when the ghastly rape and murder of a junior trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital was in the news, the former deputy superintendent of the hospital, Akhtar Ali, filed a case alleging financial corruption.

A petition was filed against the then principal, Sandip Ghosh, seeking an investigation by the CBI as well as the Enforcement Directorate (ED). After that, the CBI and the ED took over the investigation on the court's orders.

The CBI arrested Sandip Ghosh in the investigation of the case.

Several other businessmen close to Sandip Ghosh were arrested.

After the investigation, the CBI said that Akhtar was also involved in the financial scam. After that, the central investigation agency filed a charge sheet against him. The agency claimed in court that Akhtar was summoned repeatedly for the sake of the investigation, but he did not appear.

Meanwhile, the CBI also alleged in the court that Akhtar was applying for anticipatory bail in the Calcutta High Court under the pretext of illness.

After that, Akhtar Ali was ordered to surrender. Thereafter, he surrendered to the court in compliance with the order, and he was sent to judicial custody until February 17.

At the end of that period, Akhtar Ali was produced before the court again on Tuesday.

Although Akhtar Ali did not apply for bail in the hearing of the case on Tuesday. When the CBI applied for framing of charges against him, the court granted it.

It is reported that charges will be framed against Shashikant Chandak along with Akhtar Ali on February 25.

On the other hand, on page 29 of the supplementary charge sheet filed by the CBI, the agency has also indicated that the investigation process will be taken forward in the coming days.

--IANS

sch/uk