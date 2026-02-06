Return to ballot papers reflects anti-technology approach of K'taka govt: Pralhad Joshi

New Delhi, Feb 6 (IANS) Union Minister for Food, Public Distribution and Consumer Affairs Pralhad Joshi on Friday criticised the Congress-led Karnataka government for opting for ballot papers instead of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) in elections, terming the move as an approach that goes against modernity and technology.

Read More

Speaking to reporters in Delhi, Joshi said the decision of the Congress-led state government to use ballot papers even in local body and gram panchayat elections reflects an attitude opposed to progress.

He condemned the move, stating that while the entire country is moving towards modern technology and development, it is unfortunate that the state government is choosing to act against modern practices by reverting to ballot paper-based elections.

He pointed out that the introduction of EVMs across the country has helped put a check on electoral malpractices. Despite this, the Congress-led state government is taking such regressive steps merely to please its party high command, he alleged.

It may be noted that the Karnataka government has decided to bring amendments to use ballot papers instead of EVMs in the upcoming local body polls in the state.

Minister for Law H.K. Patil had stated, “The government has resolved to recommend necessary legal amendments and framing of rules to facilitate the conduct of all upcoming local body elections through ballot papers instead of the EVM system. Earlier, the data from Assembly elections was being used. Now, a decision has been taken to recommend revision, correction, and reconstitution of the voters’ list, so that the State Election Commission can prepare a high-quality electoral roll.”

Patil further emphasised that, recently, people in Karnataka have observed many discrepancies in the preparation of the voters’ list, and a large number of complaints have been received. Allegations have been made that many non-existent voters were included, and discussions have been ongoing for months.

Meanwhile, he said, trust in EVMs has generally been declining. Considering the lack of reliability, public sentiment, and opinions, the Cabinet decided to conduct elections through ballot papers instead of EVMs in this context.

The BJP criticised the Karnataka government for its decision to bring an amendment to use ballot papers instead of EVMs in the upcoming local body polls in the state.

The Karnataka BJP claimed, “By deciding to replace EVMs with ballot papers in the upcoming local body elections, the Congress-led government in Karnataka has itself admitted that it came to power in the state through electoral fraud.”

--IANS

mka/pgh