Reservation not to anyone in general but to Marathas who have a valid Kunbi certificate: CM Fadnavis

Mumbai, Sep 11 (IANS) Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday said that the state government has issued a government resolution (GR) on September 2 regarding issuing Kunbi caste certificates to Marathas with Kunbi registration, adding that it does not provide reservation to anyone in general but helps in issuing certificates only to those who have proof, who are real Kunbis.

He told reporters that "the GR issued by the government has been carefully considered. It is legal. It will not cause injustice to the OBC community anywhere. The GR does not provide reservation to anyone in general but it helps in issuing certificates only to those who have proof, who are real Kunbis".

“The government will present the right stand in the court. I would like to tell the leaders of the OBC community once again that they should read the government resolution carefully, no blanket reservation has been given anywhere. Those who apply with legal evidence will get reservation only after checking their evidence and only if it is correct," he clarified.

To a question on OBC organisations in the state planning to take out a march in Mumbai, CM Fadnavis said that there is no need for it.

“I am also in discussions with various OBC leaders. We are explaining the GR to them, they are satisfied. But if someone wants to do something politically, I cannot stop them,” he said.

CM Fadnavis’ statement has come at a time when NCP minister and Samata Parishad founder Chhagan Bhujbal has appealed him to withdraw or rework the GR as it has been issued on September 2 issued in haste, under the tremendous pressure of one powerful community and without it being put before the Cabinet, without calling for or considering any objections and suggestions.

He claimed that it would impact the OBC reservation. CM Fadnavis also chose to react also when two petitions have been filed in the high court challenging the September 2 GR.

Earlier, CM Fadnavis said that Marathas will get the rights of Marathas and OBCs will get the rights of OBCs.

There will be no such thing as pitting two communities against each other here. he clarified a day after the NCP minister Chhagan Bhujbal boycotted the state Cabinet meeting to express his displeasure over the release of government notification on the implementation of Hyderabad Gazette for providing Kunbi certificates to Maratha community after the protest held in Mumbai by pro Maratha quota leader Manoj Jarange-Patil.

He further stated: “There was no British rule in Marathwada. There was a Nizam's rule in Marathwada. Therefore, evidence regarding castes in Marathwada is not available elsewhere. It is only available with the Nizam that too in the Hyderabad Gazette. We have accepted the evidence there. According to that evidence, only those who are true Kunbis will get this certificate. Therefore, I think that only those who are entitled will get the benefit. The government resolution is such that no one can lie."

--IANS

sj/pgh