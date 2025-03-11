Reducing distance between Northeast, rest of India BJP's biggest achievement: Amit Shah

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday praised the BJP government and said that the biggest achievement of the ruling party is that it has reduced the distance between the Northeast and the rest of India.

Addressing the North-East Students' and Youth Parliament organised by ABVP, Amit Shah said, "The biggest achievement of the BJP government is that it has reduced the distance between the Northeast and the rest of India. By 2027, every capital of the Northeast will be connected by train, plane and road."

The Union Home Minister also highlighted the significant reduction in violence across the Northeast under the BJP government.

Shah stated the number of violent incidents has decreased by 70 per cent from 11,000 incidents between 2004 and 2014 to 3,428 between 2014 and 2024. Additionally, the number of security force fatalities has dropped by 70 per cent, while civilian deaths have reduced by 89 per cent over the past decade.

Shah emphasised the progress made through peace agreements, noting that his government has signed 12 major accords in the past 10 years with various armed groups across the region.

Addressing the gathering, Amut Shah said, "In just 10 years, the Northeast is experiencing complete peace today, except for the violence in Manipur. There were a total of 11,000 incidents of violence from 2004 to 2014 and 3,428 incidents from 2014 to 2024, that is, a reduction of 70 per cent. The number of deaths of security forces has also come down by 70 per cent. The number of civilian deaths has come down by 89% in the last 10 years."

"Our Northeast is experiencing peace today. Be it Meghalaya, Arunachal, Assam, Nagaland or Mizoram, we have signed agreements with all armed groups and more than 10,500 insurgents have laid down their arms and joined the mainstream. Our government has signed 12 important agreements in 10 years," said Amit Shah.

Amit Shah praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his unparalleled focus on the development and peace of the Northeast.

Speaking at the gathering, Shah emphasised that no state could achieve progress without peace, and under PM Modi's leadership, the government has worked tirelessly to bring stability to the region.

Shah pointed out that the Prime Minister has allocated a significant budget for the Northeast's development, treating the region as a priority.

Amit Shah also highlighted that, since India's independence, only 21 visits were made by all Prime Ministers combined to the Northeast (excluding Assam), while Narendra Modi alone has made 78 visits, showcasing the level of importance the current government places on the region.

"There can be no development in a state where there is no peace and Narendra Modi's government has worked to bring peace in the North East. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given a huge budget for the development of the North East. In ten years, considering the North East as his own, the Prime Minister has taken care of its development so much that he has decided that every month, one minister will stay overnight in some state of the North East. I want to tell you that the total number of visits of all the Prime Ministers to the North East since independence is 21, except Assam and the number of visits of Narendra Modi alone to the North East is 78, which shows how much importance has been given to the North East," said Shah.

Shah addressed the North-East Students' and Youth Parliament organized by ABVP, announcing a major development initiative for the region and revealed that a semiconductor plant worth Rs 2,700 crore is being set up in Assam, alongside a massive Rs 2.5 lakh crore investment in the Northeast.

He assured the youth that within the next 10 years, no child or youth from the region would need to leave for work elsewhere, as employment opportunities would be available within the Northeast.

"Today, a semiconductor plant worth Rs 2700 crore is coming up in Assam, which will be useful for you, and not only this, an investment of Rs 2.5 lakh crore is coming. The work of laying the foundation has been done in these 10 years. Within 10 years, not a single child or youth from the North East will have to go to other parts of the country for work. You will get employment in the North East itself," Shah said. (ANI)