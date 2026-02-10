Rajya Sabha row over 'mini-Pakistan' remarks on encroached land in Bengal

New Delhi, Feb 10 (IANS) The Rajya Sabha witnessed heated exchanges on Tuesday when BJP MP from West Bengal, Samik Bhattacharya, referred to a piece of government land allegedly encroached upon by an entity as a “mini-Pakistan” during his intervention.

Bhattacharya, who is also the BJP state president in West Bengal, raised the issue in the context of alleged encroachment on 4,000 acres of government property, claiming it had been illegally occupied, prompting his controversial description.

"It is a matter of record that a substantial portion of these lands near the Garden Reach area is referred to as 'mini-Pakistan' by the Mayor of Kolkata," said the BJP MP.

The remark immediately drew strong protests from the opposition members, who raised slogans condemning the statement as divisive and offensive.

"The land dispute is in the court, and we are not able to get it released," said Shantanu Thakur, the Minister of State for Ports, Shipping and Waterways.

He also said the mayor of Kolkata said the parcel of land was “mini-Pakistan” before the media, while answering John Brittas question.

To which several members reacted and created a ruckus. NCP-SCP MP Dr Fauzia Khan strongly objected, urging the Chairman to expunge the remarks from the official records.

“You cannot call Indian citizens the citizens of Pakistan,” she argued, emphasising that such language unfairly labels fellow Indians and undermines national unity.

CPI(M) John Brittas also condemned the remarks.

He said, “If my fellow member makes such remarks, Islamabad will demand that territory. Please do not make such a blunder,” asking the MP not to make such blunders.

The opposition MPs shouted slogans against the remarks. The Chairman asked the MPs to take their seats, saying any such “unrelated issue” cannot be raised during question hour.

The Chairman intervened to restore order, but the exchange underscored deep divisions in the House amid broader discussions on governance and security issues.

The Upper House continued its session with key legislative business, including the ongoing general discussion on the Union Budget 2026-27.

--IANS

sktr/dpb