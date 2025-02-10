Rajnath Singh Holds Bilateral Talks with Fiji, South Sudan Defence Ministers Ahead of Aero India 2025

Bengaluru: Ahead of Aero India 2025, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh held bilateral meetings with Minister for Defence and Veteran Affairs, Republic of Fiji Pio Tikoduadua and Minister of Defence and Veteran Affairs, South Sudan Lt Gen Chol Thon J Balok in Bengaluru.

The meetings were held on Sunday.

The Defence Minister welcomed the Fijian Defence Minister on his maiden visit to India. Both sides expressed satisfaction on the ongoing defence cooperation and agreed to further deepen and diversify the existing collaboration, according to an official release from the Ministry of Defence.

India and Fiji also agreed to institutionalise India-Fiji Joint Working Group on Defence Cooperation as envisaged in the MoU on Defence Cooperation signed in 2017. They decided to augment Maritime Domain Awareness for ensuring maritime safety & security, Exclusive Economic Zone protection, Naval capacity building and training cooperation for UN peacekeepers and defence civilians. This visit is a step towards India's growing engagement with Fiji, a key member of Pacific Island Countries.

Meanwhile, in his meeting with the South Sudanese Defence Minister, Singh thanked him for participating in Aero India 2025. Both sides agreed to initiate and expedite efforts towards a Memorandum of Understanding to effectively steer the defence cooperation between both countries.

The South Sudanese side acknowledged India's efforts in United Nations Mission in South Sudan. Both sides agreed to partner for enhanced training exchanges, and agreed to expand relations through industry partnerships.

Singh also shared glimpses of his meeting with Fijian and Sudanese counterparts on a social media.

Taking to social media post on X, Singh stated, "Had appreciative meeting with the Defence Minister of Fiji, Mr. Pio Tikoduadua in Bengaluru. Discussed ways and means to further deepen defence cooperation. We agreed to institutionalize India-Fiji Joint Working Group (JWG) on Defence Cooperation."



In another post, the Defence Minister said, "Met with the Defence Minister of South Sudan Lt Gen Chol Thon J. Balok on the sidelines of AERO India 2025. We reviewed the ongoing defence cooperation including the UN peacekeeping cooperation."



The 15th edition of the Asia's largest aerospace and defence exhibition begins at the Yelahanka Air Force Station in Bengaluru today.

Aero India is a crucial platform that drives forward the government's vision of a "strong, capable, secure and self-reliant India," said Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in Bangalore on Sunday. (ANI)